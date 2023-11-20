Cardi B Shows Us Why She Does Not Need A Bodyguard: Watch

Cardi B may not be everyone's cup of tea. Especially, lately, because of her recent outbursts on social media and in the real world. One of the wildest storylines that have come from the hip-hop world was the New York rapper's outdoor show in Las Vegas. It took place during the later stages of the summer, and with it being in Nevada, it was extremely hot. So, Cardi asked fans to spray water on her while she was onstage to cool her off. However, one concertgoer took it a bit too literally and chucked an entire water cup at her.

After that, it was on. Cardi was naturally furious, but what she did was a little unwarranted. She retaliated with more violence by tomahawking the microphone toward the person in the crowd. It was quite a viral moment from this year. In fact, it was amplified even more, after the microphone went on auction for charity. Even though it fell through, it was one of the craziest things to happen within the hip-hop community. While it does paint Cardi in the most positive light, we have learned one thing from this.

Cardi B Is Not Playing Around

The female MC knows how to protect herself. She is apparently back on social media after taking some time to recoup. This latest Instagram Live clip shows why she does not need any bodyguards to protect her. A fan asked if she needed one, offering their services. She hilariously said, "This why I don't need no bodyguard." Cardi B then proceeds to air-stab toward the camera. The clip cuts off right as she starts her explanation and it looks like she was going to say she does have people. She might be joking, but we have seen how Cardi rolls.

