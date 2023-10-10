Chrisean Rock Says She’ll Stop Responding Once She Reaches Kim Kardashian Status

In the ever-evolving world of social media, where personalities rise to fame and notoriety in the blink of an eye, Chrisean Rock, a rising star known for her role in the reality TV series Baddies, is currently going viral on social media for some recent remarks she made. In an Instagram live conversation with her Baddies co-star Rollie Pollie, Chrisean Rock shared her aspirations to attain the level of celebrity status held by icons like Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

"Soon as I make my Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner status, I'm not responding to none of you b**ches on God!" exclaimed Rock during the IG live candid conversation. Her statement caught the attention of many, sparking discussions and debates across social media platforms. "So she going to always respond," one person wrote. "Girl PLEASE you betta PUT and KEEP that tooth in FIRST, take some etiquette classes, anger management classes, nursing classes, and take those filthy wrist bands off… then you can talk about raising your status," another chimed in. Others were more encouraging, with someone else commenting "Speak it in to existence."

Chrisean Rock Wants To Eventually Stop Responding To Haters

Chrisean Rock's desire to reach the heights of fame enjoyed by the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty is certainly ambitious. But it reflects the dreams and aspirations of many young people seeking recognition and success in the digital age. The Kardashian-Jenner family has become synonymous with modern celebrity culture, leveraging social media platforms to build vast empires encompassing fashion, beauty, and entertainment. In addition to her candid remarks about reaching Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's level of prominence, Chrisean Rock acknowledged how people can't stop talking about her. "That's why I changed my [IG handle] name to @ChriseanChriseanChrisean, because people keep talking about me."

Rock's comments on her aspirations and her unique name change have ignited a lively conversation online, with supporters cheering her on in her pursuit of fame and skeptics questioning the reality of her goals. Only time will tell if Chrisean Rock will indeed achieve the coveted status she envisions, but her determination and outspoken personality have already taken her far. In fact, everything she does indeed gets talked about. For example, fans noticed a mystery man on FaceTime with her just yesterday, which sparked the ever-happening discussion surrounding Rock's love life.

