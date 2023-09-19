Lil Uzi Vert Fan Fights Back Tears While Listening To Their Unreleased Song

One of the best things about music is the raw emotion factor. So many artists truly pour their heart out into their work and it can elicit some emotional connections with listeners. There are plenty of tracks from artists like Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, and other great storytellers who have a knack for developing feelings that many cannot replicate. However, even if that is not a musician's best strength, fans can still find some sort of sentiment within their art. That is the case with Lil Uzi Vert, as his sound is more for entertainment or kicking back.

If you are a loyal fan who has been following an artist for years, or before they blew up and you watched them become a star, that can make you feel certain things. As a music fan, that might be one of the most satisfying things to see unfold over the years. You discover them at the beginning of their career, and as they evolve over time you notice that other people are starting to catch on. All of this can add up into you getting quite emotional, which is what this one fan of Uzi did.

Lil Uzi Vert Fan Cries To Their Music: Watch

Lil Uzi Vert shared a quick clip to their Instagram Story earlier today. In one of the stories, he posted a friend/fan of them listening to what appears to be an unreleased song. It could possibly be off of his upcoming Barter 16 tape, but that is uncertain. The man is singing along but is doing his best to fight off the tears. He cannot do it and Uzi has a funny and wholesome reaction to it. He says in the attached clip, "If your homies don't cry 2 your music remove them [crying laughing emoji]." If this song is off the Barter 16, we hope it brings out this much emotion in us too.

