Sango And Masego Are A Nice Pairing On “Masego’s Interlude”

Washington-born hip-hop producer and record maker Sango is back with a quickie featuring another producer, Masego. Masego can also sing, which is why he is in Sango's song, "Masego's Interlude." This all sounds like a mouthful, but Sango produced the track, and features Masego's glistening vocals. It is unfortunate that this is only an interlude because this little teaser is a nice listen. If you check out Sango's Instagram, you will see that this single is leading off for his upcoming album.

We do not have any word on the project's title, but what we can tell you is that we are excited about it. Both artists are tremendous producers, both being behind some big hits and just overall solid tracks. For example, Sango is on records such as "In My Room" with Frank Ocean, "The Sequence" with Bryson Tiller, and more. On the other side, Masego is right there with him.

Listen To "Masego's Interlude" From Sango And Masego

You can thank the Jamaican native for hits like "Champagne Poetry" from Drake, "Skrawberries" by JID, and "Late Night" by Goldlink. Hopefully, both artists work heavily on Sango's next effort. Both are clearly geniuses when it comes to selecting the right beat for the right vibe. Give the track a listen up above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand single, "Masego's Interlude," from Sango and Masego? Is this one of Sango's best beats? Is Masego an underrated R&B artist? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest song releases, as well as all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

I ghost (yeah) from the west coast to the east coast

I ghost you can be from overseas you will never hear from me

I ghost I may never save your name in my phone

Sango Announces Album: Look

