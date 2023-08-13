Beyonce Brings Out Kevin JZ Prodigy At “Renaissance” Tour, Turns Heads In Bright Green Dress

Beyonce brought out a special guest during a recent stop on her “Renaissance” world tour. She performed in Atlanta this weekend, taking the Mercedes-Benz Stadium by storm. As expected, the audience was blown away by the show, which included countless hits from the icon’s discography. Fans were also happy to see ballroom commentator Kevin JZ Prodigy, who’s been dubbed “the Voice of Philadelphia.”

His voice leads the way in the 2022 Renaissance track “Pure/Honey,” alongside Kevin Aviance’s. He also narrates Beyonce’s “Renaissance” sets in between songs. In a new clip, he’s seen popping off at the show while fans look on in amazement. He shared the video on Instagram, writing “I did what she asked!!!!!” “You don’t tell Beyonce you can’t or you disagree,” his caption continued, “you fallow suit because if she can do it!!! So can we!!!!! An there you have it!!!!!!! All hail the Queen @beyonce I AM @kevinjzprodigy the Voice of the Rennasance!!!!!! THE HEARTBEAT.”

Kevin JZ Prodigy Pops Off

He even later shared a clip of him performing the beginning narration of “Formation” for eager fans in the crowd. Supporters quickly flooded the artist’s comments section with praise for his work. “I would have given my first born to see this live and in person,” one social media user writes. Bey highlighted the performance by putting Kevin JZ Prodigy on the jumbotron, so fans could fully experience the moment.

During the show, Beyonce also turned heads with her vibrant, bright green gown. The lime, flowy statement even featured a matching hood. She paired the gown with some matching green heels and silver accessories. Bey shared some photos of the look with her Instagram followers, highlighting the coordinating makeup look she rocked alongside the outfit. She kept things fairly subdued, aside from some shimmery gold and green eyeshadow. She also showed off a bright red manicure, with her hair styled into some loose curls.

