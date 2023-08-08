Damian Lillard Drops Album Trailer For “Don D.O.L.L.A.”: Watch

Damian Lillard is currently in a unique predicament as it pertains to the Portland Trail Blazers. Overall, he wants out and he is looking to go to the Miami Heat. However, it doesn’t seem like anyone wants this trade to happen, aside from the Heat. His situation is in complete limbo, and no one knows what is going to happen. The season is approaching fast and if a trade doesn’t happen, then there are certainly going to be some interesting fireworks. No one wants things to get to that point, although you really cannot predict anything.

With all of this going on, it should come as no surprise that Dame is feeling inspired as it pertains to his music. If you recall, Lillard currently raps under the name Dame D.O.L.L.A. He has released quite a few albums over the last few years. Although, he has never released one in the midst of such turmoil. That is about to change as on Thursday, August 17th, Lillard will be unleashing his new project, Don D.O.L.L.A. Today, he came through with the album trailer for the project.

Read More: Scoot Henderson Ready To Lead Trail Blazers If Damian Lillard Leaves

Damian Lillard Is Dame D.O.L.L.A.

As you can see, Dame has a lot to say on this album. Sure, being a basketball player is his main job. However, he is always going to make time for his interests, one of them being music.“Basketball is what I do, but it’s not entirely who I am. Every time I get into the recording booth, it’s like stepping into another world. Being able to pursue a career in music and basketball allows me to be who I am, on my own terms,” Dame previously said on IG.

Dame D.O.L.L.A’s Return

It has been reported that this album will be filled with features. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jordan Sparks, and many others will be on the project. Only time will tell what he says about his Blazers. Let us know if you will be listening, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damian Lillard (@damianlillard)

Read More: Paul Pierce Doesn’t Believe Dame Lillard Gets The Miami Heat A Ring