Damian Lillard is easily one of the best point guards in the entire NBA. Unfortunately, there are some haters out there who feel as though he hasn’t won enough. Overall, his time with the Portland Trail Blazers has been frustrating. The team has never surrounded him with the talent necessary to win. However, he has now requested a trade from the team, which means he may finally get an opportunity to win. Lots of teams want him, and it is going to be very fun to watch.

For now, it seems clear that Damian Lillard wants to go to the Miami Heat. Although, the Trail Blazers have stated that they will do what is best for the franchise. With the Heat offering up a substandard trade, Lillard could be forced elsewhere. One team that has been theorized is the Boston Celtics. Jaylen Brown might not re-sign with the team and they are in need of a point guard. As Marc J Spears reports, Tatum is currently recruiting the point guard to his team.

Read More: Damian Lillard’s List Of Potential Trade Destinations Grows

Damian Lillard To The Celtics?

Jayson Tatum and Damian Lillard on the same team would prove to be incredibly effective and dangerous. However, it is still unknown whether or not it is going to happen. Sure, the Celtics have a lot of assets, but they may not be willing to part ways with them. The Blazers are going to want a lot for their franchise cornerstone, and this entire process is going to be fascinating to watch. Not to mention, it seems clear that Dame has no say in where he gets to go right now.

This is going to be a story that we will be tracking for the next few days and weeks. It remains to be seen how much time it will take for the trade to finally materialize. No matter what, it is going to be a blockbuster. Let us know where you want to see Dame, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from the sports world.

Read More: Damian Lillard Stands Strong On Preferred Trade Destination