Jamie Foxx Reposts Supportive Messages After Speaking On His Health Scare

In May, Jamie Foxx was reportedly hospitalized due to an unknown health emergency. Since the hospitalization, rumors have been swirling surrounding the state of the actor’s health. Some rumors even suggested that Foxx was blind or paralyzed. For weeks, Foxx’s co-stars and friends were asked about his health status. They would give vague responses and claim that he’d address the public himself when he felt it was time. Yesterday (July 22), Foxx finally hopped on social media, assuring fans that he was doing okay. “First of all, I wanna say thank you to everybody that’s prayed, man, and sent me messages,” he said. “I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back.”

He went on to claim that he didn’t address his condition sooner because he didn’t want fans to see him in a bad state. “I went to hell and back,” Foxx explained. In the clip, he also thanks his family members for being with him through the difficult journey, claiming that they “saved [his] life.” For obvious reasons, fans were relieved to finally hear from Foxx.

Read More: Jamie Foxx Posts Thankful Video Addressing Fans’ Support, Rumors & More

Jamie Foxx Shares Messages From Barbara Streisand, Martin Lawrence, And More

Actor Jamie Foxx (L) and actor/comedian Martin Lawrence at the Los Angeles World Premiere of Marvel Studios’ BLACK PANTHER at Dolby Theatre on January 29, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

He went on to repost various messages from his friends and collaborators, expressing his gratitude for the support he’s received through his health struggles. He shared a post by Barbara Streisand on his Instagram Story. She wrote, “Dear Jamie, So great to see your face today and hear you speak. I’ve been sending you lots of love and light and will keep doing that forever.”

Foxx also reposted a video from Luenell Campbell. “Jamie, Jamie, my dear sweet sweet Jamie all we’ve been praying for, all we’ve been waiting for just to see your face,” the comedian says. He went on to share a message from Martin Lawrence, who said “Many blessings to my brotha @iamjamiefoxx.”

Read More: Jamie Foxx Throws A Party To Celebrate Health Recovery

[Via]