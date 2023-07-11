Jamie Foxx had the world worried after suffering a reported stroke on the set of his latest Netflix film. For weeks on end, there were questionable reports about the multi-talent’s health coming from anonymous sources. Each of them was quickly challenged by Foxx’s family and close personal friends. Amid all the hearsay, fans have been eagerly waiting for their favourite actor to show his face, rather than just send a message out via social media, to let them know he’s okay.

As we kicked off the new week, the 55-year-old gave them their wish. First he was seen waving at those watching on during a boat ride with loved ones down the Chicago River. TMZ obtained the footage on Sunday (July 9). We’ve since also seen Foxx sharpening up his athletic skills at TopGolf. While playing a round, the “Blame It On The Alcohol” hitmaker was swinging with confidence, shutting down any remaining rumours that his condition wasn’t improving after his medical emergency in the spring.

Jamie Foxx’s Random Act of Kindness

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quan Ellis (@barber_homie_quan)

More recently, he did his part to give back by returning a woman’s lost purse in Chi city. “Mom lost her bag in Chicago today,” the original poster wrote along with a clip of the Texas-born star getting back into his black SUV after making the local’s day and giving an update on his health. “Jamie [Foxx] found it and brought it to her and he said he feels good y’all, God is good 🙏🏾.”

It was reported at the end of June that the “Gold Digger” singer’s mansion is undergoing some serious renovations. At the time it was speculated that the results of Jamie Foxx’s medical injury have caused him to have to seriously alter his lifestyle, but recent footage obviously shows him out and about in as great of condition as could be expected given the circumstances. Read more about the updates to Foxx’s home at the link below. Make sure to check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

