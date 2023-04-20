Lil Baby & Akademiks Beef: A Timeline Of Events

Lil Baby’s at a stagnant point in his career where much of his music is feeling recycled and mundane – a sentiment that Akademiks echoed upon the release of It’s Only Me. It’s an unfortunate situation, especially for a rapper who was once considered a defining talent for his generation. Unfortunately, the release of his latest single, “Merch Madness” and the latest song he previewed on social media hasn’t won fans over. Add to the fact that Lil Baby’s had to cancel a number of tour dates due to poor ticket sales, along with losing his biggest opening act, it looks like the Atlanta rapper’s in much need of a career revamp.

However, in the midst of it all, DJ Akademiks had an “I Told You” moment. On Wednesday morning (July 19th), the media personality went off on social media and Lil Baby over the backlash he faced after criticizing the rapper last year. On Twitter, he unleashed a barrage of messages directed at Baby regarding fickle fans and also provided some advice on how to reclaim his position in the rap game. It was undoubtedly harsh but perhaps, it’s something that needed to be said for the greater good of his career.

In the wake of Akademiks’ latest comments, we’re diving into the feud between the Off The Record podcast host and the Atlanta rapper, which officially began last October.

Lil Baby Throws Shots On “Top Priority” And “From Now On”

Lil Baby released his highly anticipated album, It’s Only Me in October 2022, which contained direct shots at DJ Akademiks. On “Top Priority,” he called out Akademiks by name, rapping, “Akademiks n***as think they can’t get touched.” Then, on “From Now On,” he compared bank accounts, stating, “Akademiks know he ain’t as rich as me.”

Akademiks Accuses Lil Baby Of Misdirected Disses

Lil Baby dissed me instead of Fani Willis (DA of fulton county) and his real opps.. What is Rap music…. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) October 14, 2022

DJ Akademiks, known for his outspoken nature on social media, didn’t take long to respond to Lil Baby’s alleged diss tracks. First, he asked his fans what Baby said specifically before seemingly brushing off the matter. “Lil Baby dissed me instead of Fani Willis (DA of fulton county) and his real opps.. Wat is Rap music,” he wrote. At the time, there were rumors that the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office was in the midst of an investigation surrounding 4PF, along with other Atlanta rappers and labels.

Lil Baby Clears The Air On The Breakfast Club

In the face of Akademiks’ accusations, Lil Baby clarified his stance on The Breakfast Club where he stated that he only took one shot at Akademiks. He explained that his bars on “Top Priority” largely related to Internet trolls who talk smack online but wouldn’t keep that same energy in real life. However, he explained that he was responding to a viral clip of Akademiks claiming that he had more money than Lil Baby. “He do all the time, though. He put me [in those conversations] all the time. I’m like ‘Why he say me?’”

Akademiks Willing To Testify

Further elaborating on his issues with Lil Baby, Akademiks stated that he would be more than willing to take the stand against the rapper if he ends up in court. Ak considered Baby’s lyrics a threat and suggested that he would personally get Fani Willis, the Fulton County D.A., on the line. “That n***a said ‘Akademiks could get touched,’ I’m in fear for my life. Judge, you know what to do. Bond denied,” Ak told his audience. “Don’t make me Charleston White you n***as. Fani, this is enough to get a warrant. Grab them computers and them iPhones he got.”

Akademiks Claims Lil Baby’s Fall from Grace

Despite Lil Baby’s denial of any feud, DJ Akademiks didn’t hold back from sharing his critical review of It’s Only Me, describing the effort as “mid.” Akademiks claimed that the project lacked the impact of Lil Baby’s previous works, asserting that the rapper’s creative spark had diminished, resulting in a disappointing release.

DM Exchange & Proposed Boxing Match

Akademiks challenges Lil Baby to a one-on-one fight, says he would choke him to death 🤔 pic.twitter.com/atonsEJOzR — Kurrco (@Kurrco) December 14, 2022

According to DJ Akademiks, Lil Baby aired out his feelings towards him in a DM where the media personality alleged that he was “disrespected.” Ak later claimed that Lil Baby requested his address, although later unsent the message. However, Ak added that he did give Baby his location in order to set up a fight.

Around the same time, Akademiks began talking spicy. Not only downplaying Baby’s intelligence with ableist slurs but later, claiming that he would beat Lil Baby in a scrap. “I will fight Lil Baby for free or for money,” Ak said. “I just wanna get in the ring with him. You don’t got no 4PF, n***a, I will choke you to death. I will punch you in your face. You’re not doing shit. Stop it. You’re a fucking r**arded rapper, you can’t do shit. Stop it. Who gon’ stand on that?”

Akademiks Advice To Lil Baby

Yall trying yall best to do to Lil Baby what yall did to Da baby… this why u need a solid core fanbase .. the rest of these 'fly by night' fans will switch up on cuz u getting sandwiched hugged at a all white party or they 'heard' ur tour not selling. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) July 19, 2023

The tension between the two parties seemed to have died down over the past few months, especially as Akademiks found new targets. However, in the wake of the recent news surrounding Lil Baby’s tour, as well as the rapper’s lackluster releases recently, Akademiks shared his thoughts on Twitter. Much of his criticism surrounded “fly by night” fans who eventually jump ship when their favorite artist loses momentum but he shared some advice that he felt could revive Baby’s career.

Firstly, Ak told him to stay away from Michael Rubin, who Baby befriended. “The internet making it sound like u on some ‘Get Out’ shit,” he wrote. Secondly, he complimented Lil Baby but admitted that he needed to do a “cr*zy feature run” or “drop a few tapes.” Most importantly, he told Baby to switch up the formula.

“You gotta stop remaking ‘Woah’ and ‘Its On me’… we gave u a pass with Right On… but the formulaic songs aint cutting it .. ur cadence for hooks was new for a few years now all it does is remind us of the most successful versions of it. Put somebody else on the hook,” Akademiks continued.

He added, “Stop Rapping About ‘Not Falling Off’ while the whole conversation about u is if you Fell off.. u dont beat fall off accusations by just rapping about falling off. Maybe add a lil substance or sum?”

Conclusion

Perhaps, the feud between Akademiks and Lil Baby could’ve been avoided but at this point in the ATL rapper’s career, he might need to figure out a way to revive his image. Whether or not Ak and Lil Baby patch things up remains unseen. However, Baby might find a few of Akademiks’ points useful down the line.