Memphis star GloRilla turned some heads in the media after pregnancy rumors started to swirl online, and to say she denies them is one thing. Moreover, she dispelled rumors in a pretty strong way that had fans and users either laughing or confused. Most recently, she dropped a new track with Gloss Up titled “BestFrenn” where she puts her bestie above her boo.

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 9: GloRilla performs onstage during “Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert” at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Furthermore, the 23-year-old rapper took to the Meta comments, of all places, to say that she’s not carrying a baby. Her exact words, however, had fans quaking.

“Now why am I trending ?????” she asked on Facebook. “Don’t forget I blocks tf outta people [laughing emojis] don’t get blocked for 4 laughs.” It seems she was taking aim at people making jokes about her trending status in the comments. After all, she has a lot to be trending for. Just a couple of days ago, she tributed the late Gangsta Boo at her funeral with some inspiring words about her legacy.

Also, she just dropped “On Wat U On” with fellow Memphis magnate Moneybagg Yo, a track that they’re both feeling very stoked on. Regardless of all her success that people might’ve referenced on the Metaverse, eventually Glo caught up. Eventually, she responded in the comments.

“And y’all slow af I was jp in dat picture,” she wrote, referencing a picture of her that floated around with pregnancy rumors. “Nobody knew when I actually was pregnant until it was gone [laughing and peace sign emoji].”

After she dropped that bomb, a lot of people responded with hilarity, even if some were incredulous. “Every week she out does the last ‘WTF she say’ comment,” wrote one user. However, most of them were just goofing off. “Nah cause she really be in the Meta comments,” someone wrote, with another Instagram commenter adding “She is just funny by accident.”

What do you think of GloRilla denying pregnancy rumors in a pretty funny way?