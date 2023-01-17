We haven’t heard a peep from Megan Thee Stallion in recent weeks, but SZA took a moment to acknowledge her friend. Next month, Tory Lanez will learn his fate during his sentencing hearing, and people are still talking about the case that shook up Hip Hop. There was a fine line drawn between supporters of both artists. Several entertainers and influencers also picked sides as the scandal unfolded for years.

SZA and Megan have collaborated and call each other friends, so it didn’t come as a surprise when the R&B singer made a mention on Instagram.

Instagram

Read More: 50 Cent Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion For Trolling Her Over Tory Lanez

“Jus wanted to give some love to Meg,” SZA wrote on her Instagram Story. “Your beautiful and we’re all rooting for you [white heart emoji].”

Megan’s fans have continued to send uplifting messages, but Lanez’s supporters are making their voices heard. Recently, Lanez’s father, Sonstar Peterson, reemerged online in a video. He claimed he and his family had forgiven Megan.

However, the display only further placed Lanez in a controversial light. Following the announcement of a guilty verdict, Lanez’s family erupted in the courtroom and outside with reporters. Sonstar has vowed to take down Roc Nation for their purported involvement in the case.

Tory Lanez father, Sonstar Peterson, says he forgive Megan Thee Stallion pic.twitter.com/saQVFPddhk — Urban Islandz (@urbanislandz) January 14, 2023

Read More: Tory Lanez Dad Says They Forgive Megan Thee Stallion

Meanwhile, Lanez faces upwards of just over 20 years in prison. He has reportedly rid himself of his former attorney George Mgdesyan and hired several new lawyers. Mgdesyan stated he doesn’t work on appeal cases; therefore, the switch-up was expected. Lanez’s team includes David Kenner, who boasts clients like Suge Knight and Snoop Dogg.

It is unclear when Megan Thee Stallion will make a return, but her fans seem to understand her absence.