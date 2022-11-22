Fans Compare Saweetie To Tinashe As She Enters New Musical Era
Have you streamed the Icy Girl’s new EP yet?
New music from Saweetie has been an undeniably long time coming. Now that her six-track THE SINGLE LIFE EP has landed, though, the Icy Girl is making headlines once again.
For the most part, fans have had a positive reaction to the California native’s work. However, there are those who have taken issue with her seemingly addressing her split from Quavo so close in proximity to the death of his nephew, Takeoff.
Specifically, Joe Budden has called Saweetie out. “It was bad timing for whatever she was saying in that freestyle,” the podcast host said. “It ain’t the time for your freestyle. Because what I heard, I honestly didn’t really hear nothin’ directed to Quavo. Like, I just keep hearing Lil Baby and I think people keep confusing it with Quavo like they did last time.”
Interestingly, Budden still couldn’t help but ask if she’s slept with the My Turn rapper at the end of his rant.
Regardless, Saweetie has made it clear that haters can’t phase her as she enters into this new chapter of her life. In recent interviews, she’s spoken frequently about being honest in her music and correspondingly creating art that inspires other women.
Along with her EP, the 29-year-old made sure to upload some especially sultry new thirst traps on social media over the weekend. “It’s the crack fa me,” she captioned one image that features a sneak peek of her bodacious behind.
In no time at all, Twitter followers noted the similarities between Saweetie’s photoshoot and one previously done by Tinashe. The photo in question was taken for her Songs For You album and has long been hailed as an inspiration for other famous faces when they hit the studio with a photographer.
“SAWEETIE TINASHE ERA WE WON,” one user celebrated. Others argued over which recording artist did it better, while someone else pointed out that many of the similarly-styled images were snapped by the same photographer.
Check out reactions below, and stream Saweetie’s THE SINGLE LIFE EP here.
