New music from Saweetie has been an undeniably long time coming. Now that her six-track THE SINGLE LIFE EP has landed, though, the Icy Girl is making headlines once again.

For the most part, fans have had a positive reaction to the California native’s work. However, there are those who have taken issue with her seemingly addressing her split from Quavo so close in proximity to the death of his nephew, Takeoff.

Specifically, Joe Budden has called Saweetie out. “It was bad timing for whatever she was saying in that freestyle,” the podcast host said. “It ain’t the time for your freestyle. Because what I heard, I honestly didn’t really hear nothin’ directed to Quavo. Like, I just keep hearing Lil Baby and I think people keep confusing it with Quavo like they did last time.”

Interestingly, Budden still couldn’t help but ask if she’s slept with the My Turn rapper at the end of his rant.

Regardless, Saweetie has made it clear that haters can’t phase her as she enters into this new chapter of her life. In recent interviews, she’s spoken frequently about being honest in her music and correspondingly creating art that inspires other women.

Saweetie attends the Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on March 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Along with her EP, the 29-year-old made sure to upload some especially sultry new thirst traps on social media over the weekend. “It’s the crack fa me,” she captioned one image that features a sneak peek of her bodacious behind.

In no time at all, Twitter followers noted the similarities between Saweetie’s photoshoot and one previously done by Tinashe. The photo in question was taken for her Songs For You album and has long been hailed as an inspiration for other famous faces when they hit the studio with a photographer.

“SAWEETIE TINASHE ERA WE WON,” one user celebrated. Others argued over which recording artist did it better, while someone else pointed out that many of the similarly-styled images were snapped by the same photographer.

Check out reactions below, and stream Saweetie’s THE SINGLE LIFE EP here.

i love tinashe but saweetie ate her up to bits … pic.twitter.com/sSz9wSMf5S — ⭐️🍓 (@apinkbrat) November 21, 2022

Tinashe’s album cover from 2019 (Songs For You) then this year Ice Spice and Saweetie, exact same concept pic.twitter.com/FpLsvAjKcL — Liv (@itstilliv) November 19, 2022

In reference to Saweetie and Chloe, that photographer always uses that angle and pose lol. Stop setting Tinashe up. https://t.co/XwvOmI39ZO — Nakers Gimme Heebee Jeebees (@midwestbarbiee) November 19, 2022

SAWEETIE TINASHE ERA WE WON https://t.co/7hf4htHH9m — Orbitolgy| outta jail (@SClENCEBlT) November 19, 2022

stop trying being tinashe this is very cheap girl pic.twitter.com/jICXVr1Cdt — Stargirl✨🏳️‍⚧️ (@Starg1rlMaraj) November 20, 2022

Babe this is Tinashe’s impact — protect black trans women! (@crablegluver) November 18, 2022

tinashe inspires everyone — señorita pulpo (@mrssgyllenhaal) November 19, 2022

