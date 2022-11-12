Celebrity birthdays have been coming in heaps over the past few weeks. One of the most recent ones was celebrated by none other than French Montana, who rung in his 38th on November 9th while surrounded by friends like Jamie Foxx, Vin Diesel, Soulja Boy, and Swizz Beatz – the latter of whom surprised his pal with a camel on his big day.

The “Pop That” hitmaker wasn’t particularly selfish on his special day. Rather, he gave his fans a gift in the form of the announcement that the sixth installment in his Coke Boys album series will be dropping soon.

As Revolt notes, the forthcoming release is titled CB6: The Money Heist Edition. On Friday (November 11), Montana subsequently shared the booming first single, “Yes I Do,” with production by CuBeatz.

“Twenty bands, twenty bands, twenty, ho’ (Yes, I do) / Got ’em all comin’, try to fit ’em all in a row (Yes, I do),” he rhymes on the chorus. “Keep it on a hush, kilos from Panama (Yes, I do) / No cameras, white bitch, she from Canada (Yes, I do).”

Additionally, the Morroco-born artist has shared no shortage of new music in 2022. Back in June, he and Harry Fraud connected on Montega, which was followed by a deluxe cut soon after.

Babyface Ray, EST Gee, Rick Ross, Jadakiss, Benny the Butcher, Quavo, Fleurie, and finally, the late Chinx all appear on the 14-track album.

It remains unclear exactly who French Montana plans to work with on CB6. Let us know who you’d like to see make an appearance in the comments. Afterward, stream “Yes I Do” on Spotify or Apple Music below.

