French Montana recently celebrated his birthday with a star-studded birthday bash at his Hidden Hills mansion. Jamie Foxx, Vin Diesel, Soulja Boy, and Tiffany Haddish were all in attendance to celebrate French’s 38th birthday.

The “Unforgettable” rapper received lots of gifts from his celebrity friends. But it was Swizz Beats who stole the gift-giving show. The Verzuz co-founder gifted the Coke Boys star with an actual camel for his big day. French shared a video to his Instagram story thanking Swizz for the gift, sharing, “Shout my n#### Swizz. He got me a camel for my birthday,” adding “What if it spits?”

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

French also gave a shout-out to Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish for attending the party — calling her his “favorite actress.” The birthday bash comes on the heels of the Bronx rapper helping raise more than $226 million for healthcare in Uganda, as well as his financial support for the Budondo Suubi “Hope” Health Center. The facility is said to be the region’s primary source of healthcare for new and expectant mothers as well as their babies.

As for the music, French announced the sixth installment of his infamous Coke Boys mixtape series, Coke Boys 6: Money Heist Edition. He shared a visualizer of the upcoming project — featuring his CB crew members Max B, D Thang, Cheese, Kenzo B, Stove God, T Dot, Ayoub, Chinese Kitty, and late rapper Chinx — with his 33.3 million Instagram followers. “It’s lonely at the top if you don’t bring your folks with u,” the Bad Boy rapper shared. “Coke Boys 6 mixtape 12/9.”

It’s also been a big year for French on the music charts. Back in August, he hit a historical career high after his 2017 single “Unforgettable” featuring Swae Lee reached RIAA-certified diamond status. Happy Birthday, French!

