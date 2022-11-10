Drake is taking a page out of Lil Wayne’s song “Got Money,” where he rapped the classic bar, “It ain’t trickin’ if you got it.” The Canadian rapper has been making headlines all month long following the release of his joint album with 21 Savage, entitled, Her Loss.

After a recent visit to Booby Trap Strip Club in Miami to celebrate the success of the project, a generous Drizzy decided to bless the exotic dancers with more than just money. He gifted each one of the ladies with their very own Chanel bags. The kind gesture reminded fans of Drake lyrics from his 2018 track, “Child’s Play,” where he rapped, “I give Chanel out like a hug, I know.”

INDIO, CA – APRIL 15: Drake performs on the Coachella stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

Fans quickly took to social media to share their thoughts on the Certified Lover Boys gift giving. One fan tweeted, “I just seen that picture of Drake putting the strippers in Chanel & n***as are upset about it. The only n***as that get upset about spending money are the ni**as who don’t have any. ‘I would never’ No you COULD never. That’s the difference.”

Another added, “Drake said ‘i give chanel out like a hug’ next thing i’m scrolling and man really meant his words. The Grammy Award winning enjoyed the epic night out with his “Spin About You,” colloborator 21 Savage, as well as Kodak Black and GHerbo. Drake jokingly shared a photo from the night of himself, 21 and Herbo while and unidiented man with a sinister expression looked on from behind them.

“We might have to start celebrating in private man wtf,” he captioned the hilarious photo. Jack Harlow commented, “I know him don’t judge he’s chill asf.” While comedian Druski shared, hem diamonds in yall teeth blinding ni**as. Hell I’d want yall Soul too.”

The outing comes on the heels of Drake and 21 being sued by Vogue for sharing a fake cover of the prestigious magazine in promotion for Her Loss. Share your thoughts below.