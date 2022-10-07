Earlier this week, Rap Radar teased a new sit-down between Joe Budden and Brian “B.Dot” Miller. In the trailer, we see that Budden returns to Complex for a one-on-one interview for their Brackets series, and in this conversation, the podcast giant gives his picks (and opinions) for the Best Rapper Alive.

We’re sure that a certain artist popped into your head at the very thought, but in a clip, Budden emphasized that regardless of music tastes, Kendrick Lamar is cemented in GOAT conversations.

“Kendrick Lamar, when it’s and done, is a Top 10 artist, rapper of all time,” said Budden. Miller asked if it felt crazy to say that. “No,” Budden answered. “No, it ain’t.”

“See, we gotta stop thinkin’ it’s crazy to say it. This is a Top 10 rapper of all time.”

Throughout the episode, Miller and Budden give their takes on the personal and career impacts of artists like Lil Baby, Nicki Minaj, Lil Durk, and several others. When asked about Lil Wayne vs. NBA YoungBoy, it was a “no-brainer” for Budden to pick Weezy.

In the match-up of Drake and Pusha T, the latter took the crown, as did Hov when he was positioned against Nas.

You don’t want to miss this one, so check out Joe Budden’s choices below and see who his pick is for the Best Rapper Alive