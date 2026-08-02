Unboxing Video Leaks Air Jordan 1 "Last Dance In The Garden"

An unboxing video is giving fans their clearest look yet at the Air Jordan 1 Low "Last Dance in the Garden." The pair isn't out yet, but it's already being unboxed on camera. It's officially set to drop September 26th for $140.

The story behind this release ties back to March 8, 1998. Michael Jordan played his final game at Madison Square Garden as a Chicago Bull.

He wore the "Chicago" Air Jordan 1 High that night, scoring 42 points despite bloody feet from an older pair. That game later became one of the defining moments of ESPN's The Last Dance.

Jordan Brand is also tying this release to something happening right now. The New York Knicks just won the 2026 NBA Championship, giving this drop a second layer of meaning tied directly to the city. Knicks superfan Fat Joe was even tapped to debut the shoe earlier this summer.

Getting early hands-on looks like this unboxing is rare for a release still weeks away. It suggests pairs are already circulating ahead of the official launch, whether through samples or early retailer allocations. That kind of leak usually only builds more anticipation heading into release day.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Last Dance in the Garden”

The design leans on the classic "Chicago" color blocking fans already know. A white base carries red and black woven textile overlays, detailed with a floral pattern throughout. Metallic gold outlines the Nike Swoosh on both sides of the shoe.

Knicks blue and orange show up on the lace loop just below the "Nike Air" branding. The original Air Jordan Wings logo appears stitched into the heel, also finished in the metallic gold.

This will be a full-family release. Adult pairs run $140, big kids will be at $120, little kids come in at $80, and toddler sizing is priced at $65. It'll be available through Nike SNKRS, Jordan Brand stores, and also other select retailers starting at 10 Eastern on release day.