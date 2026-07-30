LeBron James In Talks With ESPN To Get His Own "Last Dance" Documentary

LeBron James is going to be retiring with the Philadelphia 76ers, barring any last minute unforseen plans. He signed a two-year deal with the franchise last week, and now, he gets to play with Joel Embiid and Jaylen Brown.

The Sixers were LeBron's best shot at a fifth NBA title. While there are no guarantees, there is no doubt that the Sixers should be the favorites in the Eastern Conference this season. They have an incredible starting five, and they have the veteran presence to have championship pedigree.

LeBron is slated to retire at the age of 43 during the 2027-28 season. ESPN has followed LeBron since he was 17, playing high school basketball. Now, they are looking to follow LeBron until the very end.

According to a report from The Athletic, James and ESPN are in talks for a documentary in the style of Michael Jordan's The Last Dance.

LeBron James Nears Retirement

The report indicates that the two sides are near the finish line, although nothing has been officially finalized. Regardless, this is a huge deal for LeBron James, whose final years will now be immortalized.

Everyone could have seen this coming. After all, The Last Dance was a major success for ESPN during COVID. It lives on as one of the best sports docuseries of all-time. Now, LeBron gets his own Last Dance moment, while ESPN potentially gets to bring in millions of viewers.