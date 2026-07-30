LeBron James In Talks With ESPN To Get His Own "Last Dance" Documentary

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Playoffs-Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder
May 5, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks towards his bench after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during game one of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
LeBron James signed a two-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, which set him up to retire at the age of 43.

LeBron James is going to be retiring with the Philadelphia 76ers, barring any last minute unforseen plans. He signed a two-year deal with the franchise last week, and now, he gets to play with Joel Embiid and Jaylen Brown.

The Sixers were LeBron's best shot at a fifth NBA title. While there are no guarantees, there is no doubt that the Sixers should be the favorites in the Eastern Conference this season. They have an incredible starting five, and they have the veteran presence to have championship pedigree.

LeBron is slated to retire at the age of 43 during the 2027-28 season. ESPN has followed LeBron since he was 17, playing high school basketball. Now, they are looking to follow LeBron until the very end.

According to a report from The Athletic, James and ESPN are in talks for a documentary in the style of Michael Jordan's The Last Dance.

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LeBron James Nears Retirement

The report indicates that the two sides are near the finish line, although nothing has been officially finalized. Regardless, this is a huge deal for LeBron James, whose final years will now be immortalized.

Everyone could have seen this coming. After all, The Last Dance was a major success for ESPN during COVID. It lives on as one of the best sports docuseries of all-time. Now, LeBron gets his own Last Dance moment, while ESPN potentially gets to bring in millions of viewers.

LeBron will go down as one of the two greatest players in the history of the NBA. It is only fair that his final seasons get this level of fanfare and documentation. It's a historical time for the league, and we can't wait to watch...as long as the deal goes through.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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