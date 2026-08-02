Chris Brown Invites Fan Onstage Who Allegedly Dissed His Ex Diamond

Chris Brown has already caused some commotion with his tour guests, which he's inviting alongside Usher on their joint tour to have a special moment with them. But some fans took particular note of a recent female guest at a show, as she's someone who has allegedly dissed Brown's ex Diamond on social media before.

As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, the singer serenaded the woman, who goes by Kareema Divine online, as her wrists were tied to a pole. As he performed, he licked her arm, kissed her thigh, grinded on her, put her legs around his body, and caressed her neck.

The IG post also shared Divine's TikTok video criticizing Diamond's post about Breezy's relationship drama, to which Brown responded to with "Indeed." "You f***ing the brand up," she remarked. "You not building the brand, you're f***ing the brand up. But you want to be the CEO."

Kareema Divine allegedly posted her outfit for the show on her Instagram Story, which matches the one in the concert video. At the concert, the two also had a very steamy moment on a bed. Although, to be clear, it still hasn't been explicitly confirmed if these are the same person. It certainly seems like it, from what fans are interpreting.

Chris Brown & Diamond's Dispute

For those unaware, Chris Brown and Diamond are in a custody battle. So this alleged invitation for Kareema Divine made fans raise their eyebrows. Some wonder if there is more tension between the former couple due to their legal dispute. As such, maybe he wanted to send a message, or this is more coincidental. After all, Divine has been a longtime Breezy fan.

Diamond also clashed with Kareema before this situation blew up. "Girl, bye," she commented under one of Divine's TikToks about her. "You don't know s**t except what we allow you to see. I aired out their business bc thse lil b***hes is weird. That girl tried to be my friend soo bad only for me to find out she was sleeping with my BD. And don't get me started about Christopher!"