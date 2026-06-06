Chris Brown Fights For Joint Custody Of Daughter Against Ex's Wishes

Chris Brown recently welcomed a baby boy with Jada Wallace, but he has less positive family matters to attend to now. According to TMZ, he is fighting for joint custody of his four-year-old daughter Lovely after her mother Diamond Brown requested sole legal and physical custody of her back in May.

Per court documents reportedly obtained by the publication, the singer's pursuit of joint physical and legal custody of Lovely also includes a request for each party to cover their own legal fees. Diamond had previously asked for him to cover all legal expenses. She had also requested only visitation rights for Breezy.

We will see how this battle develops in court as Chris demands an equal playing field when it comes to coparenting, decision-making, and other family duties. This legal debacle follows some heavy social media drama, as his partners got into it online.

Also, with Chris Brown's upcoming tour with the one and only Usher arriving soon, this fills up the schedule even more. So there's a lot going on right now that he has to deal with.

Diamond Brown & Chris Brown's Relationship

For those unaware, Diamond Brown went off on Chris Brown earlier this year. She claimed he tried to scare off her new relationship, despite him having a new one of his own with Jada Wallace.

Wallace clapped back at Diamond's criticsms on social media, accusing her of preventing Chris from seeing Lovely. Diamond implied she's ready to tussle with Jada over this matter, and things haven't escalated further from there at press time. Rather, it seems like they are now officially moving forward in court with this issue rather than the Internet.

Chris Brown has other children by different mothers, namely his 12-year-old daughter Royalty with Nia Guzman and son Aeko (born in 2019) with Ammika Harris.