Chris Brown Fights For Joint Custody Of Daughter Against Ex's Wishes

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Chris Brown Fights Joint Custody Daughter Against Ex Wishes
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 3: Chris Brown attends Doo-Wop All R&amp;B Soul Music Presents Breezy Bowl XX Official Tour Afterparty Hosted by Chris Brown at The Dome Atlanta on October 3, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
The coparenting dispute between Chris Brown and Diamond Brown over their four-year-old daughter Lovely has evolved into a custody battle.

Chris Brown recently welcomed a baby boy with Jada Wallace, but he has less positive family matters to attend to now. According to TMZ, he is fighting for joint custody of his four-year-old daughter Lovely after her mother Diamond Brown requested sole legal and physical custody of her back in May.

Per court documents reportedly obtained by the publication, the singer's pursuit of joint physical and legal custody of Lovely also includes a request for each party to cover their own legal fees. Diamond had previously asked for him to cover all legal expenses. She had also requested only visitation rights for Breezy.

We will see how this battle develops in court as Chris demands an equal playing field when it comes to coparenting, decision-making, and other family duties. This legal debacle follows some heavy social media drama, as his partners got into it online.

Also, with Chris Brown's upcoming tour with the one and only Usher arriving soon, this fills up the schedule even more. So there's a lot going on right now that he has to deal with.

Read More: Chris Brown Can't Be Canceled, Regardless Of Your Outrage

Diamond Brown & Chris Brown's Relationship

For those unaware, Diamond Brown went off on Chris Brown earlier this year. She claimed he tried to scare off her new relationship, despite him having a new one of his own with Jada Wallace.

Wallace clapped back at Diamond's criticsms on social media, accusing her of preventing Chris from seeing Lovely. Diamond implied she's ready to tussle with Jada over this matter, and things haven't escalated further from there at press time. Rather, it seems like they are now officially moving forward in court with this issue rather than the Internet.

Chris Brown has other children by different mothers, namely his 12-year-old daughter Royalty with Nia Guzman and son Aeko (born in 2019) with Ammika Harris.

We will see if responses limit themselves to the court or if any of these parties have more to say on social media. There's a lot of other drama going on right now in Breezy's world, whether it's home intruders or his history of allegations. But he always takes things one step at a time.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Proves We Need To Retire The Idea Of OG Rappers Being "Washed Up"

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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