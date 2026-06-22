Chris Brown Threatened With Legal Action After Calling Roxy Reyes A Whale

BY Aron A.
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Jan 14, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rapper Saweetie, fashion designer Tracey Mills and singer-songwriter Chris Brown attend the game between the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Roxy Reyes says she'll "pursue legal action" if Chris Brown tries to contact her again.

It’s been hectic on Chris Brown’s side as of late, in both positive and negative ways. He’s fresh off the release of BROWN (The Chocolate Edition) and receiving an honorary doctorate from Christian Harvest University, but he’s also had to deal with home intruders and legal battles. Then, on top of all that, there are personal feuds he has with individuals who’ve been calling him out of his name. 

The latest involves Roxy Reyes, a close friend of Diamond Brown, the mother of Chris Brown’s daughter Lovely. After she shared a selfie on Instagram, Chris Brown slid in the comments and simply left an emoji of a whale. That, however, appeared to be the tip of the iceberg, according to Reyes, who threatened legal action against him if he continued to contact her.

“@chrisbrown official Do not contact me again. You’re in my DMs and now my comments. Further contact will be treated as harassment, and I will file a restraining order and pursue legal action,” she wrote in response to his comment.

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Fans Come To Chris Brown’s Defense 

As you could imagine, fans had plenty of thoughts on the interaction. Some found it wild that she would threaten legal action over an emoji, even though there’s evidently more to her response than simply that. Still, some fans rallied behind Breezy.

“Mind you, she called Chris Brown mom a whale & been harassing his baby mom, but internet people want him to always ignore everything,” a tweet from one fan read. 

Things haven’t necessarily been smooth sailing between Chris and Diamond in recent times. A few months ago, she accused Chris of harassing her and threatening to ruin her current relationship. The two are locked into a custody battle in court regarding Lovely Brown. Earlier this month, Chris Brown pushed back against Diamond’s request for sole legal and physical custody. All of this came after Diamond and Jada Wallace, the mother of Chris’ youngest child, went back and forth on social media. 

Read More: The 10 Sneakers That Defined Kanye’s "Graduation" Album Era

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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