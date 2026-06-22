Chris Brown Threatened With Legal Action After Calling Roxy Reyes A Whale

It’s been hectic on Chris Brown’s side as of late, in both positive and negative ways. He’s fresh off the release of BROWN (The Chocolate Edition) and receiving an honorary doctorate from Christian Harvest University, but he’s also had to deal with home intruders and legal battles. Then, on top of all that, there are personal feuds he has with individuals who’ve been calling him out of his name.

The latest involves Roxy Reyes, a close friend of Diamond Brown, the mother of Chris Brown’s daughter Lovely. After she shared a selfie on Instagram, Chris Brown slid in the comments and simply left an emoji of a whale. That, however, appeared to be the tip of the iceberg, according to Reyes, who threatened legal action against him if he continued to contact her.

“@chrisbrown official Do not contact me again. You’re in my DMs and now my comments. Further contact will be treated as harassment, and I will file a restraining order and pursue legal action,” she wrote in response to his comment.

Fans Come To Chris Brown’s Defense

As you could imagine, fans had plenty of thoughts on the interaction. Some found it wild that she would threaten legal action over an emoji, even though there’s evidently more to her response than simply that. Still, some fans rallied behind Breezy.

“Mind you, she called Chris Brown mom a whale & been harassing his baby mom, but internet people want him to always ignore everything,” a tweet from one fan read.