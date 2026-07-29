Lil Durk Fighting To Keep Music Video Out Of Murder-For-Hire Trial

Lil Durk's murder-for-hire trial is expected to begin next month, and now, prosecutors want the music video for "Pissed Me Off" as evidence.

Furthermore, the prosecution says the very location of the music video is further proof of Durk's alleged motivations. The video was shot at 59th Street and Princeton Avenue, which prosecutors say is associated with the Black Disciples. They also claim that Durk and his crew were using gang signs in the video, which further connects OTF as an alleged criminal enterprise.

It is also said that Durk allegedly hired OTF members to travel to California to do the hit. However, the prosecution is now looking to add some evidence ahead of the August 20th court date. In that same breath, Durk's legal team is trying to keep the supposed evidence out of the courtroom.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!