Lil Durk Fighting To Keep Music Video Out Of Murder-For-Hire Trial

Lil Durk will be going to trial on August 20th in his murder-for-hire case. Durk is accused of ordering a hit on Quando Rondo as a means of avenging the death of King Von. Quando Rondo's cousin Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson was the man who was ultimately killed as a result of the alleged hit.
It is also said that Durk allegedly hired OTF members to travel to California to do the hit. However, the prosecution is now looking to add some evidence ahead of the August 20th court date. In that same breath, Durk's legal team is trying to keep the supposed evidence out of the courtroom.
According to AllHipHop, the prosecution wants to use the music video to Durk's 2021 song, "Pissed Me Off." The prosecution believes Durk's “V.Roy” chain, as well as his King Von imagery, is evidence that he allegedly put out a hit on Rondo and Lul Pab.
Lil Durk - "Pissed Me Off"
Furthermore, the prosecution says the very location of the music video is further proof of Durk's alleged motivations. The video was shot at 59th Street and Princeton Avenue, which prosecutors say is associated with the Black Disciples. They also claim that Durk and his crew were using gang signs in the video, which further connects OTF as an alleged criminal enterprise.
Throughout the case, Durk's legal team has been adamant that lyrics and music videos should not be put on trial. It is a major First Amendment issue, and it also is a knock against artists' freedom of expression.
While Durk's legal team has been successful at pushing back against the prosecution, at times, there is no telling if this latest battle to keep music videos out of the court will yield similar results.
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