Lil Durk Files To Have Text Message Removed From Upcoming Trial

Lil Durk is going to trial on August 20th in his murder-for-hire case, and he is looking to have a text message taken out of evidence.

However, Durk's legal team contends that the text message had been in the custody of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation since July 2021. Durk was the victim of a home invasion during that time, with his legal team saying his phone was "unlawfully seized" during the ensuing investigation.

Lil Durk has just three weeks before his murder-for-hire trial in Los Angeles. Overall, this is a massive trial for not just Durk, but hip-hop as a whole. Fans will be watching intently, and there is already more than enough controversy to go around.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!