Lil Durk Files To Have Text Message Removed From Upcoming Trial

BY Alexander Cole
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MLS: Inter Miami CF at Chicago Fire
Oct 4, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Rapper and singer Lil Durk gestures during halftime of the game between the Chicago Fire and Inter Miami CF at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
Lil Durk is going to trial on August 20th in his murder-for-hire case, and he is looking to have a text message taken out of evidence.

Lil Durk has just three weeks before his murder-for-hire trial in Los Angeles. Overall, this is a massive trial for not just Durk, but hip-hop as a whole. Fans will be watching intently, and there is already more than enough controversy to go around.

Recently, Durk actually scored a huge win. After the prosecution tried to add Chicago and Atlanta-based allegations to the case at the last-minute, Durk was able to get the allegations removed. The judge even scolded the prosecution for attempting dirty tricks.

Now, Durk's legal team, including Drew Finding and Brian Steel, are attempting to get some evidence removed from the record. According to AllHipHop, there is an alleged text message from 2021 that has turned up as part of the case.

However, Durk's legal team contends that the text message had been in the custody of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation since July 2021. Durk was the victim of a home invasion during that time, with his legal team saying his phone was "unlawfully seized" during the ensuing investigation.

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Lil Durk Trial Starts August 20th
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox
May 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago rapper Lil Durk attends a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports.

“There is no good reason that the government should have waited until one month before trial to seek a warrant for evidence that has been in law enforcement’s custody since 2021,” Durk's legal team wrote in their filing.

The judge has yet to make a ruling on this latest request. However, it is clear that Durk is keeping the fight alive in the days leading up to the trial.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from the Lil Durk situation.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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