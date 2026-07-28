Lil Durk Files To Have Text Message Removed From Upcoming Trial

Lil Durk has just three weeks before his murder-for-hire trial in Los Angeles. Overall, this is a massive trial for not just Durk, but hip-hop as a whole. Fans will be watching intently, and there is already more than enough controversy to go around.
Recently, Durk actually scored a huge win. After the prosecution tried to add Chicago and Atlanta-based allegations to the case at the last-minute, Durk was able to get the allegations removed. The judge even scolded the prosecution for attempting dirty tricks.
Now, Durk's legal team, including Drew Finding and Brian Steel, are attempting to get some evidence removed from the record. According to AllHipHop, there is an alleged text message from 2021 that has turned up as part of the case.
However, Durk's legal team contends that the text message had been in the custody of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation since July 2021. Durk was the victim of a home invasion during that time, with his legal team saying his phone was "unlawfully seized" during the ensuing investigation.
Lil Durk Trial Starts August 20th
“There is no good reason that the government should have waited until one month before trial to seek a warrant for evidence that has been in law enforcement’s custody since 2021,” Durk's legal team wrote in their filing.
The judge has yet to make a ruling on this latest request. However, it is clear that Durk is keeping the fight alive in the days leading up to the trial.
Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from the Lil Durk situation.
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