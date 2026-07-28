Air Jordan 3 "Fireside" Brings Cozy Vibes To Holiday Lineup

Jordan Brand is warming things up for fall. The Air Jordan 3 "Fireside" drops October 3rd per Sneaker Bar Detroit. It's a women's exclusive dressed for the colder months ahead.

The colorway leans into a Velvet Brown, Pearl White, and Gum Dark Brown palette. A tumbled leather upper anchors the whole design. Elephant print panels wrap the toe and heel in classic AJ3 fashion. Suede covers the tongue and ankle collar for extra texture.

Pearl White hits the Jumpman logos on both the tongue and heel. Gum soles finish things off underfoot in a warm, earthy tone. The overall look feels more like split firewood than a typical sneaker. That's clearly where the "Fireside" name comes from.

Here's the detail sneakerheads are already buzzing about. The shoe ships with two lace options in the box. The primary pair comes in a matchstick khaki shade. Also a second pink pair rides along for those wanting more contrast.

That pink lace inclusion is drawing instant Travis Scott comparisons. His Jordan collabs have used that exact styling trick before. It's not an official collaboration, but the resemblance is obvious. Jordan Brand has leaned on that aesthetic for general releases in the past.

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Air Jordan 3 “Fireside” Retail Price

Image via JD Sports UK

The "Fireside" 3 fits into a packed fall 2026 rollout. It joins bigger names like the Jordan 4 "Bred" and Jordan 11 "Space Jam." Even the Jordan 12 "Eggnog" is part of this festive stretch. Jordan Brand is clearly leaning into a cozy, wintery theme this year.

Retail is set at $205 for the pair. They will be available October 3rd through Nike SNKRS and select retailers. Expect a larger release, with the traditional retailers as well.