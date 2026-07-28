Brittany Renner Flaunts Her Curves To Her Haters And Preaches Staying Natural

BY Alexander Cole
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REVOLT WORLD x Walmart 2023
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Brittany Renner speaks on stage during REVOLT WORLD x Walmart 2023 at Pangaea Studios on September 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for REVOLT)
Brittany Renner was recently on her Kick stream, where she showed off her backside and told her haters that their women could never.

Brittany Renner has found herself at odds with the likes of Kevin Gates, PJ Washington, and even DJ Akademiks. Recently, she went on a rant about her exes. Meanwhile, Akademiks and her went back and forth on social media.

There have been criticisms of Renner and her current lifestyle. Previously, she claimed to be practicing the Muslim faith. However, she has since decided to no longer pursue Islam. This has led to questions about what Renner's intentions were in the first place. The influencer has defended herself from these criticisms, and during a recent live stream, she went on the offensive.

In the clip below, Renner can be seen jiggling her butt and showing people that she is all natural. She subsequently said that other women aren't doing it like her. It also felt like a direct message to her male haters and the women they surround themselves with.

“This is why they’re really mad. At 34, your best b*tch not f*cking with me—and it’s all natural too," she said.

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Brittany Renner Is Sick Of The Hate

A couple of weeks ago, Renner first revealed why she was no longer practicing Islam. For her, the lifestyle just didn't fit what she wanted for herself anymore.

"No, I'm not. I don't practice anymore," Renner said at the time. "And—this was my way of thinking, too. I posted a video, like a year ago, where I said—it got like, 20 million views. I was talking about I had to wear cornrows to ft in a hijab. And I'm no longer in interested in shrinking myself. My logic was that was me explaining, like, okay, I'm not doing this anymore."

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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