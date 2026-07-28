Brittany Renner Flaunts Her Curves To Her Haters And Preaches Staying Natural

Brittany Renner has found herself at odds with the likes of Kevin Gates, PJ Washington, and even DJ Akademiks. Recently, she went on a rant about her exes. Meanwhile, Akademiks and her went back and forth on social media.

There have been criticisms of Renner and her current lifestyle. Previously, she claimed to be practicing the Muslim faith. However, she has since decided to no longer pursue Islam. This has led to questions about what Renner's intentions were in the first place. The influencer has defended herself from these criticisms, and during a recent live stream, she went on the offensive.

In the clip below, Renner can be seen jiggling her butt and showing people that she is all natural. She subsequently said that other women aren't doing it like her. It also felt like a direct message to her male haters and the women they surround themselves with.

“This is why they’re really mad. At 34, your best b*tch not f*cking with me—and it’s all natural too," she said.

Brittany Renner Is Sick Of The Hate

A couple of weeks ago, Renner first revealed why she was no longer practicing Islam. For her, the lifestyle just didn't fit what she wanted for herself anymore.