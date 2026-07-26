Claressa Shields Tells Chrisean Rock To Avoid Blueface

Claressa Shields recently met up with Chrisean Rock for the first time, who is on a boxing journey. So learning from the GWOAT is basically the best case scenario for Rock, and they chopped it up and practiced while teasing more formal training sessions in the future. But to emphasize how much hard work goes into pro boxing, Claressa told Chrisean she needs to stay away from Blueface if she wants to take this seriously... At least, that's what she implied.

While she never outright named Rock's ex, she warned her to steer clear of "you know who" at public events and allow herself more control over her narrative. Chrisean didn't understand at first, but she caught on when Shields referred to a color as a sly way to identify the rapper.

However, some fans believe this advice did not last very long. Livebitez caught various clips on Instagram that seem to show Blue and Rock allegedly hanging out together in Miami following this link-up session with Claressa. So it seems like their dynamic is still very active despite fans and peers' warnings and advice.

Are Blueface & Chrisean Rock Dating?

For those unaware, Blueface recently admitted to pursuing Chrisean Rock, more specifically cheating on his partner Nevaeh with her. She didn't seem to mind that much, but it made fans all the more confused about whether or not the coparents are actually on good or even rekindled romantic terms.

Just a few days before that admission, Chrisean had said her beef with the Los Angeles MC would end when he claims their son together, Chrisean Jr. Maybe he did, maybe he didn't. But in any case, they allegedly reconnected in Miami for this outing, which has folks wondering what kind of relationship they will flaunt in the future.