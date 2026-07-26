Claressa Shields Tells Chrisean Rock To Avoid Blueface

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Claressa Shields Chrisean Rock Avoid Blueface
Claressa Shields takes to the ring before the heavyweight world title bout at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. Ryan Garza / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Despite Claressa Shields' advice, some fans think Chrisean Rock met up with Blueface after meeting Shields.

Claressa Shields recently met up with Chrisean Rock for the first time, who is on a boxing journey. So learning from the GWOAT is basically the best case scenario for Rock, and they chopped it up and practiced while teasing more formal training sessions in the future. But to emphasize how much hard work goes into pro boxing, Claressa told Chrisean she needs to stay away from Blueface if she wants to take this seriously... At least, that's what she implied.

While she never outright named Rock's ex, she warned her to steer clear of "you know who" at public events and allow herself more control over her narrative. Chrisean didn't understand at first, but she caught on when Shields referred to a color as a sly way to identify the rapper.

However, some fans believe this advice did not last very long. Livebitez caught various clips on Instagram that seem to show Blue and Rock allegedly hanging out together in Miami following this link-up session with Claressa. So it seems like their dynamic is still very active despite fans and peers' warnings and advice.

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Are Blueface & Chrisean Rock Dating?

For those unaware, Blueface recently admitted to pursuing Chrisean Rock, more specifically cheating on his partner Nevaeh with her. She didn't seem to mind that much, but it made fans all the more confused about whether or not the coparents are actually on good or even rekindled romantic terms.

Just a few days before that admission, Chrisean had said her beef with the Los Angeles MC would end when he claims their son together, Chrisean Jr. Maybe he did, maybe he didn't. But in any case, they allegedly reconnected in Miami for this outing, which has folks wondering what kind of relationship they will flaunt in the future.

It's all difficult to keep up with, especially with other romantic partners to take note of. But no matter how hard this couple tries to reconcile or leave each other for good, it seems like they can't escape each other. Hopefully they take advantage of the inevitability not for the sake of more content, but rather, for the sake of their family.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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