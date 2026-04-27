Chrisean Rock Defeats Zenith Zion In Controversial Fashion: Highlights

Chrisean Rock has been through a lot over the past few years. Overall, her relationship with Blueface has been under heavy scrutiny. Meanwhile, her capabilities as a mother have also been questioned by people online. This cannot be easy to handle, yet Chrisean persists regardless.

On Saturday night, Rock channelled her frustrations into the boxing ring as she looked to take on Zenith Zion. This is a fight that the Mayweather family was putting on for XRumble. Overall, it was an interesting bout with some controversy mixed in.

Throughout the first round, Rock mostly dominated and even got Zion onto the ground. However, referee Floyd Mayweather Sr. created some controversy when he gave Zion some extra time to get up. It was bizarre, and some fans in the crowd were questioning what was going on.

Later in the match, Chrisean fell backwards, and Mayweather Sr. counted it as a knockdown, even though Zion never connected with her fist. The fight was a lot closer than it should have been, with Chrisean winning via split decision.

Chrisean Rock Takes On Zenith Zion

Chrisean Rock was extremely emotional following the match and for very good reason. This is a fight that the reality TV star had put lots of time and effort into. It was a match that was extremely important to her from both a physical and mental standpoint.

Rock used to be a track star when she was younger, and throughout the years, she has lost that gift. Recently, she has delved into flag football and boxing, which shows she is committed to being an athlete again.