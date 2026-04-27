Chrisean Rock Defeats Zenith Zion In Controversial Fashion: Highlights

BY Alexander Cole
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BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Chrisean Rock attends the 5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)
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Chrisean Rock and Zenith Zion fought on Saturday night for an XRumble celebrity boxing match that came down to the wire.

Chrisean Rock has been through a lot over the past few years. Overall, her relationship with Blueface has been under heavy scrutiny. Meanwhile, her capabilities as a mother have also been questioned by people online. This cannot be easy to handle, yet Chrisean persists regardless.

On Saturday night, Rock channelled her frustrations into the boxing ring as she looked to take on Zenith Zion. This is a fight that the Mayweather family was putting on for XRumble. Overall, it was an interesting bout with some controversy mixed in.

Throughout the first round, Rock mostly dominated and even got Zion onto the ground. However, referee Floyd Mayweather Sr. created some controversy when he gave Zion some extra time to get up. It was bizarre, and some fans in the crowd were questioning what was going on.

Later in the match, Chrisean fell backwards, and Mayweather Sr. counted it as a knockdown, even though Zion never connected with her fist. The fight was a lot closer than it should have been, with Chrisean winning via split decision.

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Chrisean Rock Takes On Zenith Zion

Chrisean Rock was extremely emotional following the match and for very good reason. This is a fight that the reality TV star had put lots of time and effort into. It was a match that was extremely important to her from both a physical and mental standpoint.

Rock used to be a track star when she was younger, and throughout the years, she has lost that gift. Recently, she has delved into flag football and boxing, which shows she is committed to being an athlete again.

As for her future boxing career, it remains to be seen what she will decide to do. It is clear that she has some serious chops when it comes to getting inside of the ring, and that will be something for her to consider going forward.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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