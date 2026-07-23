Finesse2Tymes Accuses Moneybagg Yo & Big Boogie Of Conspiring Against Yo Gotti Deal

BY Aron A.
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Finesse2Tymes performs at Beale Street Music Festival on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Tom Lee Park in Downtown Memphis.
Finesse2Tymes performs at Beale Street Music Festival on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Tom Lee Park in Downtown Memphis. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Finesse2Tymes has grievances to share.

The politics of the music industry can get complicated, especially when one believes that numerous people are colluding against them. That appears to be the case for Finesse2Tymes, who claimed that Big Boogie and Moneybagg Yo conspired against his deal with Yo Gotti. In a series of social media posts, Finesse2Tymes called out Boogie and Bagg for allegedly trying to interfere with his career.

“Yall gone HAVE to team up. Can’t either one of yall fwm I Taught yall everything y’all know,” he wrote. “Bug boogie ain;t tell you to shake you assx and Bagg whenever you ready for real hit, Put ya pride to the side and tap in I got ts in the vault,” he added. His comments were a response to Boogie allegedly writing on Facebook: “Really I’m ya BOSS Who Signed Who Moneybagg Yo Come On!! #CMG4L.”

In another post, Finesse2Tymes elaborated further on the alleged attempts to try and stifle his career. Accusing them of teaming up on him, he said that they were scared of his motion if he had a proper label behind him. “Im actually better when I’m outnumbered,” he said. “But see what yall really tryna keep Yo Gotti from signing me, Because y’all know once I get a real label behind me, y’all gone have to sit the music game out.”

He added, “Aint nun of yo n*gas harder than me AND IF YALL WANNA PUT MONEY [ON] IT WE CAN.”

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Finesse2Tymes Label Issues

As much as Big Boogie might be antagonizing Finesse2Tymes, this is not the first time he’s expressed issues over his contracts. A few months ago, he revealed that he was stuck in a 360 deal with J. Prince Jr after running his paperwork through ChatGPT. Adding to his current issues, we hope to see Finesse2Tymes resolve his label conflicts soon so he could release more music. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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