Finesse2Tymes Accuses Moneybagg Yo & Big Boogie Of Conspiring Against Yo Gotti Deal

The politics of the music industry can get complicated, especially when one believes that numerous people are colluding against them. That appears to be the case for Finesse2Tymes, who claimed that Big Boogie and Moneybagg Yo conspired against his deal with Yo Gotti. In a series of social media posts, Finesse2Tymes called out Boogie and Bagg for allegedly trying to interfere with his career.

“Yall gone HAVE to team up. Can’t either one of yall fwm I Taught yall everything y’all know,” he wrote. “Bug boogie ain;t tell you to shake you assx and Bagg whenever you ready for real hit, Put ya pride to the side and tap in I got ts in the vault,” he added. His comments were a response to Boogie allegedly writing on Facebook: “Really I’m ya BOSS Who Signed Who Moneybagg Yo Come On!! #CMG4L.”

In another post, Finesse2Tymes elaborated further on the alleged attempts to try and stifle his career. Accusing them of teaming up on him, he said that they were scared of his motion if he had a proper label behind him. “Im actually better when I’m outnumbered,” he said. “But see what yall really tryna keep Yo Gotti from signing me, Because y’all know once I get a real label behind me, y’all gone have to sit the music game out.”

He added, “Aint nun of yo n*gas harder than me AND IF YALL WANNA PUT MONEY [ON] IT WE CAN.”

Finesse2Tymes Label Issues