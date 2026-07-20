Yella Beezy Trial Puts Rap Lyrics Back At Center Of Courtroom Debate

Rap bars have once again become a battleground in a high-profile criminal case, this time in the capital murder prosecution of Dallas rapper Yella Beezy. During a recent pretrial hearing, prosecutors argued that several of the rapper's songs should be admitted as evidence, contending the lyrics support their allegation that Beezy, born Markies Deandre Conway, orchestrated the 2020 killing of fellow Dallas artist Mo3. Conway has pleaded not guilty to the charge, which alleges he arranged the shooting in exchange for payment.
The state's argument extends beyond a single track, reports Complex. Investigators pointed to songs including "Hittas," "Keep It in the Streets," and "On Your Head," telling the court the lyrics reference paying for violence and placing a bounty on someone. Prosecutors argue those themes align with their murder-for-hire theory. However, the defense maintains the music reflects performance and storytelling rather than literal confessions.
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Experts Weigh In
That divide was underscored through testimony from Dr. Erik Nielson, a University of Richmond professor who has spent years researching the use of Rap lyrics in criminal prosecutions. Nielson testified that rappers frequently adopt fictional personas and rely on exaggeration. He warned that jurors may interpret artistic expression as autobiography. Dallas Police Detective Eric Barnes rejected that view, arguing his experience investigating violent crime leads him to evaluate the lyrics differently.
The question has surfaced repeatedly in recent years as prosecutors have sought to introduce lyrics in cases involving artists such as Young Thug and others. Defense attorneys, musicians, and civil rights advocates have argued that Hip Hop is often treated differently from other forms of creative expression. This has raised broader concerns about whether fictional lyrics should be viewed as evidence of criminal intent.
Conway's jury trial is scheduled to begin on August 24 after several pretrial hearings addressing what evidence jurors may ultimately hear. If convicted of capital murder, he could face life in prison without parole or the death penalty under Texas law.