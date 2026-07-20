Yella Beezy Trial Puts Rap Lyrics Back At Center Of Courtroom Debate

Prosecutors are pushing to admit Yella Beezy's lyrics as evidence, renewing debate over Rap music's role in criminal trials.

Rap bars have once again become a battleground in a high-profile criminal case, this time in the capital murder prosecution of Dallas rapper Yella Beezy. During a recent pretrial hearing, prosecutors argued that several of the rapper's songs should be admitted as evidence, contending the lyrics support their allegation that Beezy, born Markies Deandre Conway, orchestrated the 2020 killing of fellow Dallas artist Mo3 . Conway has pleaded not guilty to the charge, which alleges he arranged the shooting in exchange for payment.

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Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.