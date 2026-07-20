Yella Beezy Trial Puts Rap Lyrics Back At Center Of Courtroom Debate

BY Erika Marie
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NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 24: Yella Beezy attends Sandy Lal Birthday Celebraton "A night In Bollywood"at Red Rabbit Club on January 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
Prosecutors are pushing to admit Yella Beezy's lyrics as evidence, renewing debate over Rap music's role in criminal trials.

Rap bars have once again become a battleground in a high-profile criminal case, this time in the capital murder prosecution of Dallas rapper Yella Beezy. During a recent pretrial hearing, prosecutors argued that several of the rapper's songs should be admitted as evidence, contending the lyrics support their allegation that Beezy, born Markies Deandre Conway, orchestrated the 2020 killing of fellow Dallas artist Mo3. Conway has pleaded not guilty to the charge, which alleges he arranged the shooting in exchange for payment.

The state's argument extends beyond a single track, reports Complex. Investigators pointed to songs including "Hittas," "Keep It in the Streets," and "On Your Head," telling the court the lyrics reference paying for violence and placing a bounty on someone. Prosecutors argue those themes align with their murder-for-hire theory. However, the defense maintains the music reflects performance and storytelling rather than literal confessions.

Read More: Feds Plan To Use Yella Beezy’s Lyrics And Boosie Badazz Shooting To Build Case In Mo3 Murder Trial

Experts Weigh In

That divide was underscored through testimony from Dr. Erik Nielson, a University of Richmond professor who has spent years researching the use of Rap lyrics in criminal prosecutions. Nielson testified that rappers frequently adopt fictional personas and rely on exaggeration. He warned that jurors may interpret artistic expression as autobiography. Dallas Police Detective Eric Barnes rejected that view, arguing his experience investigating violent crime leads him to evaluate the lyrics differently.

The question has surfaced repeatedly in recent years as prosecutors have sought to introduce lyrics in cases involving artists such as Young Thug and others. Defense attorneys, musicians, and civil rights advocates have argued that Hip Hop is often treated differently from other forms of creative expression. This has raised broader concerns about whether fictional lyrics should be viewed as evidence of criminal intent.

Conway's jury trial is scheduled to begin on August 24 after several pretrial hearings addressing what evidence jurors may ultimately hear. If convicted of capital murder, he could face life in prison without parole or the death penalty under Texas law.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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