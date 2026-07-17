Hurricane Chris Trolls 50 Cent's Shreveport Woes With AI Video

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Hurricane Chris Trolls 50 Cent Shreveport AI Video
Mar 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Recording artist 50 Cent pumps up the crowd after the game between the Sacramento Kings against the Indiana Pacers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
50 Cent and Hurricane Chris continue to clash over 50's G-Unit Studios developments in Shreveport, which he might pull out of.

Hurricane Chris is a proud Shreveport native, but he has issues with how 50 Cent has handled his development of G-Unit Studios in the city. Following a call-out from Fif for being "broke," Chris responded in kind via his Instagram page with a couple of trolls.

For those unaware, this G-Unit Shreveport situation is currently at a standstill. After 50 threatened to pull out of the studios' development due to allegedly not receiving enough help and assurance from authorities, Shreveport's mayor called his bluff. On the other hand, Hurricane Chris urged the G-Unit mogul to continue working on this, although he previously criticized the move for not spotlighting local Louisiana talent.

After 50 clowned Chris online, he responded with an AI-generated video of Fif walk-dancing with a paper that says "lease." "@akademiks Yu got his bm now he mad at all us come help me talk her into staying bro," the Shreveport MC captioned the post.

He also added another post with him holding up a stack of cash, captioning it with "All road lead to Shreveport since 2007 big dummy big dummy." This seems mostly like a social media conflict right now. But maybe it will actually evolve into a business dispute over where Shreveport should go next.

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What Is 50 Cent Doing In Shreveport?

For those unaware, 50 Cent is investing in Shreveport as an entertainment hub, hoping to launch G-Unit Studios specifically around the Red River District. Reports suggested that 6,000 new jobs and billions in economic impact could result from this move. But issues with repairs and the pace of development caused a rift in these talks, which brought us to where we are today.

As for Hurricane Chris, he just wants to see his city do well, and believes G-Unit Studios will help outsiders more than locals. At least, under its current structure and planning.

Maybe these two will sit down one day to talk about these issues and reach some mutually beneficial understanding. After all, if Shreveport is winning, so are they. But with mostly trolls and financial clowning on the radar, it seems like this feud isn't going away anytime soon.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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