Steph Curry Spotted Testing A New Li-Ning Sneaker

Photos of Stephen Curry inspecting a white and black sneaker surfaced this week. Fans immediately wondered if this was the first Li-Ning Curry 1. Curry signed a 10-year deal with Li-Ning back in June 2026.

The partnership ended his long run with Under Armour after over a decade together. Reports suggest the first Curry signature shoe could launch around December 2026. In the photos, Curry sits courtside holding the shoe close to examine it.

A black backpack nearby features the small "Splash" logo tied to Curry Brand. Another image shows him lacing up a similar white pair before practice. Neither Curry nor Li-Ning has confirmed these images show the actual signature shoe.

Still, the timing lines up with expectations for a basketball release later this year. Curry's first official Li-Ning product turned out to be a golf shoe instead. He debuted that pair earlier this month at a celebrity golf tournament.

That shoe used a simple white leather build with subtle black detailing. A basketball shoe would mark a bigger step in the rollout. Curry spent his free agency wearing shoes from several rival brands last season.

It included pairs from Nike, Adidas, Puma, and Li-Ning teammate Jimmy Butler. Signing with Li-Ning gave Curry full ownership over his brand's direction. It also let him build out both basketball and lifestyle categories.

Li-Ning Curry 1

The shoe in these photos features a mostly white upper with black lace detailing. Its outsole carries a dark tread pattern that stands out against the white base. Curry appears to study the shoe closely, checking its fit and structure.

That kind of inspection often happens during early sample testing before a release. Curry Brand's golf shoe debut used similar white tones with black accents. That similarity has fueled speculation that both shoes share design language.

Li-Ning has moved quickly with past signature launches, including its Way of Wade line. If this is an early Curry 1 sample, more details should surface soon. For now, Li-Ning and Curry Brand have stayed quiet on specifics. Fans will likely get clearer looks as December approaches.