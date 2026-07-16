Steph Curry Spotted Testing A New Li-Ning Sneaker

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns
Apr 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) against the Phoenix Suns during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

New photos show Stephen Curry closely examining a shoe that could potentially be the upcoming Li-Ning Curry 1.

Photos of Stephen Curry inspecting a white and black sneaker surfaced this week. Fans immediately wondered if this was the first Li-Ning Curry 1. Curry signed a 10-year deal with Li-Ning back in June 2026.

The partnership ended his long run with Under Armour after over a decade together. Reports suggest the first Curry signature shoe could launch around December 2026. In the photos, Curry sits courtside holding the shoe close to examine it.

A black backpack nearby features the small "Splash" logo tied to Curry Brand. Another image shows him lacing up a similar white pair before practice. Neither Curry nor Li-Ning has confirmed these images show the actual signature shoe.

Still, the timing lines up with expectations for a basketball release later this year. Curry's first official Li-Ning product turned out to be a golf shoe instead. He debuted that pair earlier this month at a celebrity golf tournament.

That shoe used a simple white leather build with subtle black detailing. A basketball shoe would mark a bigger step in the rollout. Curry spent his free agency wearing shoes from several rival brands last season.

It included pairs from Nike, Adidas, Puma, and Li-Ning teammate Jimmy Butler. Signing with Li-Ning gave Curry full ownership over his brand's direction. It also let him build out both basketball and lifestyle categories.

Read More: Jordan Brand Celebrates Air Jordan 3 "True Blue" With Ice Cream Truck

Li-Ning Curry 1

The shoe in these photos features a mostly white upper with black lace detailing. Its outsole carries a dark tread pattern that stands out against the white base. Curry appears to study the shoe closely, checking its fit and structure.

That kind of inspection often happens during early sample testing before a release. Curry Brand's golf shoe debut used similar white tones with black accents. That similarity has fueled speculation that both shoes share design language.

Li-Ning has moved quickly with past signature launches, including its Way of Wade line. If this is an early Curry 1 sample, more details should surface soon. For now, Li-Ning and Curry Brand have stayed quiet on specifics. Fans will likely get clearer looks as December approaches.

Read More: Nike KD 5 Set To Return After Nearly 15 Years

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Steph Curry talks to the media Friday after taking the lead with 27 points in the American Century Championship celebrity golf Sports Steph Curry Officially Joins Chinese Sneaker Brand Li-Ning
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings Sports Steph Curry Rocks "Yellow" Hyperflight PE And Way Of Wade 12 "All-Star"
NBA: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors Sports Steph Curry Rocked Dwyane Wade's Li-Ning In His Return Game
Mike Lawrie/Getty Images Life First Look At Dwyane Wade's Next Signature Sneaker, The Li-Ning Way Of Wade 5
Comments 0