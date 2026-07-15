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li ning curry
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Sneakers
Steph Curry Spotted Testing A New Li-Ning Sneaker
New photos show Stephen Curry closely examining a shoe that could potentially be the upcoming Li-Ning Curry 1.
By
Ben Atkinson
July 15, 2026