Nike KD 5 Set To Return After Nearly 15 Years

The Nike KD 5 is coming back after almost 15 years off shelves. Nike confirmed the retro will return starting Summer 2027.

The comeback begins with the "DMV" colorway, one of the shoe's most requested looks. This pair first released back in December 2012 and never returned since. The design pulls inspiration from Kevin Durant's roots in the DMV region.

That area covers Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, where Durant grew up. Nike used a bright red upper as a nod to mambo sauce, a local favorite. Black and volt accents help balance out the bold red base.

The KD 5 originally launched as a performance shoe built for serious playtime. It featured Nike Zoom cushioning along with a taller, more supportive upper. That higher cut set it apart from Durant's later, lower-cut signature models.

Durant also wore this shoe during his historic 50/40/90 shooting season. That stretch remains one of the most efficient seasons in NBA history. Nike hasn't confirmed exact release plans beyond the Summer 2027 timeline yet.

Along with the KD 5, Nike plans to bring back the KD 6 "Seat Pleasant." That colorway also connects to Durant's hometown roots. Together, these releases mark a deeper look back at Durant's early Nike years. Fans have waited a long time for these specific colorways to resurface. This retro run gives longtime supporters a real reason to pay attention again.

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Nike KD 5 Returning

The "DMV" colorway leans on symbolism tied to Durant's hometown throughout its design. Nike built the story around the number five in several small ways. Five represents the players on a basketball court during regulation play. It also nods to the Pentagon, a well known D.C. landmark nearby.

Additionally, five points make up a star, another detail woven into the concept. Construction-wise, the shoe uses Nike's Hyperfuse build from the original 2012 release. That method fuses three synthetic layers together for a lighter, durable upper.