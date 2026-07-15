White House Responds To Boosie Badazz's Botched Pardon Request

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Atlanta Hawks
Mar 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rap artist Boosie Badazz react to the action during the game between the Brooklyn Nets against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Boosie Badazz is still seeking a pardon from President Donald Trump, but as he has learned, paying won't do him any good.

Boosie Badazz has been going viral this week after trying to pay a lobbyist group to secure a pardon from President Donald Trump. He paid Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman $600K, and now, he is seeking a $300K refund as the duo has yet to show him any results.

Unfortunately, Boosie didn't do his Googles prior to hiring the two men. Had he done so, he would have seen that the two men are convicted fraudsters. Probably not the people you want to be putting your criminal record in the hands of.

Today, Loren Lorosa of The Breakfast Club revealed that the White House made a statement to her about the situation. It was here that they made it crystal clear that you cannot simply pay lobbyist groups and expect pardons. President Donald Trump is even saying that he is disturbed that people would try to profit from such an enterprise.

"A White House official ..made it clear in a statement to me that they DO NOT support the work of Wohl or Burkman (the men boosie sued) and allege that anyone seeking clemency that involve these men will actively harm their chances," Lorosa wrote.

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Boosie Badazz Gets Response From The White House

Interestingly enough, the White House did say that they received Boosie's documentation. However, that doesn't necessarily mean anything one way or the other. Overall, the clemency team at the White House still has to assess the case and make a decision.

While Boosie Badazz still has a chance of receiving a pardon, paying to make it happen faster was the ultimate mistake. Now, he remains in a fight with Burkman and Wohl for the aforementioned $300K.

This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for updates.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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