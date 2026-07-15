White House Responds To Boosie Badazz's Botched Pardon Request

Boosie Badazz has been going viral this week after trying to pay a lobbyist group to secure a pardon from President Donald Trump. He paid Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman $600K, and now, he is seeking a $300K refund as the duo has yet to show him any results.

Unfortunately, Boosie didn't do his Googles prior to hiring the two men. Had he done so, he would have seen that the two men are convicted fraudsters. Probably not the people you want to be putting your criminal record in the hands of.

Today, Loren Lorosa of The Breakfast Club revealed that the White House made a statement to her about the situation. It was here that they made it crystal clear that you cannot simply pay lobbyist groups and expect pardons. President Donald Trump is even saying that he is disturbed that people would try to profit from such an enterprise.

"A White House official ..made it clear in a statement to me that they DO NOT support the work of Wohl or Burkman (the men boosie sued) and allege that anyone seeking clemency that involve these men will actively harm their chances," Lorosa wrote.

Boosie Badazz Gets Response From The White House

Interestingly enough, the White House did say that they received Boosie's documentation. However, that doesn't necessarily mean anything one way or the other. Overall, the clemency team at the White House still has to assess the case and make a decision.

While Boosie Badazz still has a chance of receiving a pardon, paying to make it happen faster was the ultimate mistake. Now, he remains in a fight with Burkman and Wohl for the aforementioned $300K.