Howard University Football Reveals New Air Jordan 11 PE Cleats

BY Ben Atkinson
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Howard University football players will wear custom Air Jordan 11 PE cleats when the 2026 season kicks off.

Howard University football is getting ready for its 2026 season. Jordan Brand just revealed new Air Jordan 11 PE cleats for the Bison. The set includes both a Mid and a Low version.

Both come dressed in a glossy blue patent leather upper. Red Jumpman logos appear on the Mid version for contrast. Howard's Bison head logo sits on the tongue of each. These cleats will not be sold to the public.

They're reserved strictly for Howard's football program this season. Howard has worked with Jordan Brand since signing a deal in 2022. That partnership made Howard the only HBCU outfitted directly by the brand.

Programs like Michigan and Oklahoma also receive similar custom Jumpman cleats. Howard opens its season on August 29th against Alabama A&M. That game is part of the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge in Atlanta.

It also marks new head coach Ted White's first game back. White is a former Howard quarterback returning to lead his alma mater. He still holds several of the school's all-time passing records.

Fans are probably expecting these Air Jordan 11 cleats to debut that day. The reveal adds another chapter to Howard's growing Jordan Brand history. It's one more example of the school's exclusive sneaker relationship standing out.

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Howard University Football Player Exclusives

Howard's Air Jordan 11 cleats lean into the shoe's signature patent leather finish. That glossy build gives both pairs a sharp look under stadium lights.

Full patent leather isn't always practical for warm summer football weather. Still, it keeps these cleats visually consistent with past Howard Jordan releases. Howard has received several other Jordan Brand PEs since the 2022 deal began.

Past drops have included versions of the Jordan 1, 4, and 10. A retail Air Jordan 1 Low tied to Howard is also expected later this year.

Together, these releases show how far the partnership has grown. Howard remains one of the only HBCUs with this level of Jordan Brand access. That access keeps expanding each season with new player-exclusive designs.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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