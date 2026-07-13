Howard University Football Reveals New Air Jordan 11 PE Cleats

Howard University football is getting ready for its 2026 season. Jordan Brand just revealed new Air Jordan 11 PE cleats for the Bison. The set includes both a Mid and a Low version.

Both come dressed in a glossy blue patent leather upper. Red Jumpman logos appear on the Mid version for contrast. Howard's Bison head logo sits on the tongue of each. These cleats will not be sold to the public.

They're reserved strictly for Howard's football program this season. Howard has worked with Jordan Brand since signing a deal in 2022. That partnership made Howard the only HBCU outfitted directly by the brand.

Programs like Michigan and Oklahoma also receive similar custom Jumpman cleats. Howard opens its season on August 29th against Alabama A&M. That game is part of the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge in Atlanta.

It also marks new head coach Ted White's first game back. White is a former Howard quarterback returning to lead his alma mater. He still holds several of the school's all-time passing records.

Fans are probably expecting these Air Jordan 11 cleats to debut that day. The reveal adds another chapter to Howard's growing Jordan Brand history. It's one more example of the school's exclusive sneaker relationship standing out.

Howard's Air Jordan 11 cleats lean into the shoe's signature patent leather finish. That glossy build gives both pairs a sharp look under stadium lights.

Full patent leather isn't always practical for warm summer football weather. Still, it keeps these cleats visually consistent with past Howard Jordan releases. Howard has received several other Jordan Brand PEs since the 2022 deal began.

Past drops have included versions of the Jordan 1, 4, and 10. A retail Air Jordan 1 Low tied to Howard is also expected later this year.