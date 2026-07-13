News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
bison
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Sneakers
Howard University Football Reveals New Air Jordan 11 PE Cleats
Howard University football players will wear custom Air Jordan 11 PE cleats when the 2026 season kicks off.
By
Ben Atkinson
July 13, 2026