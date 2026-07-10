Boosie Badazz Claims He Wasn't Dissing Jay-Z On New Song

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Boosie Badazz Claims Wasnt Dissing Jay Z New Song
Mar 1, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Boosie watches a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect
Boosie Badazz seemed to reference Rymir Satterthwaite in a new song snippet, who claims to be Jay-Z's illegitimate son.

Jay-Z has been getting a lot of flack this year from nay-sayers and opponents, mostly tied to his hip-hop feuds and Roc Nation's media prominence. But folks like Boosie Badazz are also bringing up other narratives against Hov, as he recently showed in a new song snippet.

"Some of them real, some ain’t s**t / Jay-Z, that child looks just like you, how could you live with that s**t?" he rapped on the snippet. It seems to be a reference to Jay's alleged illegitimate son, Rymir Satterthwaite.

Satterthwaite has claimed for many years that the Brooklyn rapper is his father, although the court has shut down his paternity suits and other efforts to back up this allegation. Despite this situation not having any legs, it continues to follow the Roc-A-Fella MC around.

But via Twitter, Boosie claimed this wasn't a diss, and rather was just him speaking facts. "ITS NOT A DIS ITS REAL TALK!! #reality ITS THE TRUTH! DID I TELL A LIE?" he wrote earlier this week. To be clear, Rymir Satterthwaite's allegations have never been proven or validated, so this is going off of gossip and continued scrutiny of this whole situation.

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Rymir Satterthwaite Seeks Support

Elsewhere, Rymir Satterthwaite's pursuit continues despite getting shut down in court time and time again. Back in February, he suggested he would receive help in his efforts from United States President Donald Trump, as well as Nicki Minaj. She has her own issues with Jay, so the narrative makes sense. But that suggestion hasn't materialized into anything at press time, so fans are wondering if there will really be another chapter here.

Boosie Badazz has spoken on Jay-Z before, specifically claiming his influence is not as big in the South as his hip-hop legend status would have you believe. "STREES N***AS N DA SOUTH DONT PUT HOV OVER BADAZZ," he proclaimed on social media.

We will see if Hov has anything to say about Boosie, Rymir Satterthwaite, or any other bit of drama during his three Yankee Stadium shows in New York City this weekend. It seems unlikely, but we're sure there are surprises in store.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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