Boosie Badazz Claims He Wasn't Dissing Jay-Z On New Song

Jay-Z has been getting a lot of flack this year from nay-sayers and opponents, mostly tied to his hip-hop feuds and Roc Nation's media prominence. But folks like Boosie Badazz are also bringing up other narratives against Hov, as he recently showed in a new song snippet.

"Some of them real, some ain’t s**t / Jay-Z, that child looks just like you, how could you live with that s**t?" he rapped on the snippet. It seems to be a reference to Jay's alleged illegitimate son, Rymir Satterthwaite.

Satterthwaite has claimed for many years that the Brooklyn rapper is his father, although the court has shut down his paternity suits and other efforts to back up this allegation. Despite this situation not having any legs, it continues to follow the Roc-A-Fella MC around.

But via Twitter, Boosie claimed this wasn't a diss, and rather was just him speaking facts. "ITS NOT A DIS ITS REAL TALK!! #reality ITS THE TRUTH! DID I TELL A LIE?" he wrote earlier this week. To be clear, Rymir Satterthwaite's allegations have never been proven or validated, so this is going off of gossip and continued scrutiny of this whole situation.

Rymir Satterthwaite Seeks Support

Elsewhere, Rymir Satterthwaite's pursuit continues despite getting shut down in court time and time again. Back in February, he suggested he would receive help in his efforts from United States President Donald Trump, as well as Nicki Minaj. She has her own issues with Jay, so the narrative makes sense. But that suggestion hasn't materialized into anything at press time, so fans are wondering if there will really be another chapter here.

Boosie Badazz has spoken on Jay-Z before, specifically claiming his influence is not as big in the South as his hip-hop legend status would have you believe. "STREES N***AS N DA SOUTH DONT PUT HOV OVER BADAZZ," he proclaimed on social media.