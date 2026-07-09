Boosie Badazz Disses Jay-Z In New Song Snippet

Boosie Badazz really doesn’t have a filter. It’s a gift and a curse, one that has hindered him in certain ways while simultaneously asserting his influence in other ways. Nonetheless, it’s clear that Boosie isn’t entirely concerned with the public blowback of his comments, especially when he goes at your faves.

Most recently, Boosie joined the long list of high-profile people who’ve expressed their issues with JAY-Z. Streamers like Akademiks and Adin Ross feel as though Roc Nation is working against them, while Nicki Minaj and Drake believe Hov is behind some nefarious behind-the-scenes campaign to take them down.

But for Boosie Badazz, the feud doesn’t seem to have anything to do with business or rap, but rather with rumors surrounding Hov’s illegitimate son. “Some of them real, some ain’t shit/ Jay-Z, that child looks just like you, how could you live with that shit?” Boosie raps on a new song.

Boosie’s latest jabs are in reference to Rymir Satterthwaite, who, for years, has claimed that Hov is his dad. His long-standing paternity lawsuit against JAY-Z was dismissed with prejudice. However, Satterthwaite has maintained his stance.

Boosie’s Issues With Jay-Z

Over the years, Boosie has engaged with the discourse surrounding JAY’s influence in the South. Despite having great respect for Jay’s business acumen, he’s made it clear that he doesn’t feel like Jay’s influence extends outside of the East Coast. He previously took issue with Jay-Z’s “money phone” line from 4:44 and most recently said that he doesn’t feel like Jay is still relevant. Well, with Jay-Z’s three Yankee Stadium shows this weekend, maybe Boosie will get a response, but honestly, we doubt that will actually happen. Check out Boosie’s new music snippet above and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.