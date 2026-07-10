LL Cool J Reveals Ol Dirty Bastard Once Peed On his Plaques

LL Cool J is revisiting one of hip-hop's most bizarre behind-the-scenes stories, and somehow, he's still laughing about it. During a recent episode of his Rock The Bells Radio show, the rap legend recalled the first time he learned that the late Ol' Dirty Bastard had destroyed several of his plaques while visiting Chung King Studios in New York.

"I remember one time Chris Lighty called me up," LL Cool J said. "He's like, 'Yo, you got to come down here. You got to come to Chung King Studios.'"

Confused, LL asked what was wrong. "He said, 'For some reason, Ol' Dirty Bastard just came in here and broke all your plaques and pissed on them.'"

LL admitted he had no idea what sparked the incident.

"I said, 'What'd I do?' I didn't even understand it," he recalled. "Loved him ever since! Shout out to Ol' Dirty, man."

While this is the first time LL has publicly shared the story himself, the incident has lived on in hip-hop lore for years. The late Chris Lighty previously explained that ODB showed up to the studio intoxicated and became frustrated after staff refused to record him in that condition. According to Lighty, the Wu-Tang Clan rapper responded by ripping LL's plaques off the wall and urinating on one of them before the studio receptionist called the police.

LL Cool J Laughs Off The Memory

Lighty also revealed that ODB's mood shifted almost instantly after leaving the building.

"At the bottom of the elevator, he changes his whole tune," Lighty recalled years later. "He was laughing his ass off."

Additionally, Chung King Studios founder John King later confirmed that one of the damaged plaques never made it back to LL. Instead, he kept the urine-covered plaque, which reportedly remains in his personal collection to this day.

ODB's unpredictable personality became a defining part of his legacy. There are countless stories from peers illustrating just how spontaneous he could be. This latest retelling only adds another chapter to the mythology surrounding one of hip-hop's most unforgettable figures.

As for LL Cool J, there doesn't appear to be any lingering resentment. Decades later, he's choosing to remember the incident with humor rather than frustration.