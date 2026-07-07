Big Meech Calls Out Rappers Over Their Silence On Lil Durk

BY Aron A.
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MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox
May 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago rapper Lil Durk attends a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Big Meech shares his thoughts on Lil Durk.

It appears that Lil Durk has a long battle ahead of him in his murder-for-hire case. As the prosecutors attempt to stick more charges to his name and secure a conviction, the rapper and his team have ensured fans of his innocence. But as he’s sat behind bars, it has felt like the support that he once had isn’t as prevalent anymore. That’s not to say people aren’t hoping to see him free, but it’s been rather quiet in recent times as we inch closer to his trial date.

However, if there’s one person who’s in his corner, it’s someone who understands Lil Durk’s position: Big Meech. The BMF head honcho recently appeared on video where he called for Lil Durk’s freedom while calling out those who aren’t showing their support for him.

“Free Durk. Real n***a, real stand-up dude,” he said in a video captured by AkademiksTV. “Free Durk, man. Ain’t enough mothaf*ckas shouting him out. Free him, fast.”

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Police Allegedly Back The “Free Durk” Movement

Perhaps Big Meech has a point, but according to Durk’s attorney, Drew Findling, there are a few unsuspecting individuals who might also be advocating for the rapper behind the scenes. Findling revealed in a recent interview that there are police officers who’ve approached him to say, “Free Durk.” Whether that’s true or not remains to be seen, but Findling also mentioned that he’s confident that he will beat the case.

Meanwhile, the rapper filed a motion to have the recent racketeering charges separated from his upcoming August trial, which begins on August 20th. He has been held without bail since October 2024. We’ll keep you posted on any further updates on Durk’s case. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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