6ix9ine Trolls Lil Tjay After He Got Slapped By Jack Doherty

Jack Doherty's livestreams with rappers sometimes have unintended consequences, whether for what happens during their streams or outside of them. He recently linked up with Lil Tjay for a Fourth of July stream, and they got into a bit of a physical altercation in which Doherty smacked Tjay in the face at one point. It was pretty shocking for folks to see, and it gave 6ix9ine another excuse to happily troll his opp.

Tekashi 6ix9ine took to Instagram Story to post a close-up, slow-motion video of the moment the streamer's hand struck the Bronx rapper's face, as caught by No Jumper on Instagram. "Home was baffled," he captioned his post along with a crying-laughing emoji.

From what fans can gather from the livestream, it seems like most of this flare-up was just for clout or, at the very least, in good enough faith for all of them to continue streaming. Fans are accusing them of faking this or getting a rise out of people, but Tekashi is happy to lean into the kayfabe.

After all, 6ix9ine has intense beef with Lil Tjay, although it mostly only shows up in the form of social media back-and-forths, if Tjay even responds in the first place. But the former knows Internet clicks are all equal, so any chance for content is a plus.

Jack Doherty Slaps Lil Tjay

We will see if anyone involved has anything else to say about all this in the aftermath. Seems like just a run-of-the-mill streaming moment, but maybe the backlash actually gets to them.

Elsewhere, though, at least Lil Tjay's other beefs are colder. He recently admitted he might be able to bury the hatchet with Offset one day following a lot of conflict. There was even a shooting that injured 'Set that some folks claim allegedly connected to Tjay, which makes that statement about possible peace all the more interesting.

Meanwhile, 6ix9ine will never stop laughing at his opposition. This video against Tjay follows another social media troll: recreating the alleged video of Pooh Shiesty robbing Gucci Mane to get out of his 1017 Records deal. That's Tekashi's bread and butter, and his own streams with Doherty also show that.