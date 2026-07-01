50 Cent Announces "Bone Parish" TV Show With Starz Despite Past Issues

50 Cent recently expanded his television empire with the Fightland announcement, and he's teaming up with Starz again for his next endeavor. According to Deadline, he will spearhead a TV show adapting the supernatural crime graphic novel Bone Parish by Cullen Bunn and Jonas Scharf. While we don't know of many details yet, it's shaping up to be an interesting move.

Here's the logline: "In the dark underworld of New Orleans, the Winters family builds an empire around a powerful new drug—crafted from the ashes of the dead—that grants users vivid, haunting visions of the past. But as demand surges, rival factions, deadly secrets, and supernatural forces close in, pulling them deeper into a violent and inescapable nightmare of crime, horror, and family legacy."

"I’ve always been drawn to stories that break the mold, and Bone Parish does exactly that," the G-Unit mogul reportedly shared. "It takes crime, family, and power, and mixes it with something dark and supernatural, in a way that feels fresh. Exploring what happens when the world of the living gets mixed up with the world of the dead, this story has incredible depth, and we’re building a series that’s going to keep audiences locked in from the first episode."

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50 Cent's Bone Parish

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson's ground-breaking for G-Dome took place Wednesday, June 17. The new dome-style, immersive entertainment venue and green space is located at Spring and Travis, in downtown Shreveport. Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dune: Prophecy's Diane Ademu-John and The Witcher: Blood Origins' Declan de Barra will serve as co-show-runners and executive producers. Executive producers also include Stephen Christy and Mette Norkjaer from the graphic novel's publishers, BOOM! Studios.

"We love going on new journeys with Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson, and this one is unlike anything we’ve done before," Starz's President of Original Programming, Kathryn Busby, reportedly stated. "A world steeped in horror and the supernatural, but still grounded in the family and crime storytelling our audience can’t get enough of. It’s a wild, bold swing, and exactly the kind of risk we want to be taking."