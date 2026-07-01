50 Cent Announces "Bone Parish" TV Show With Starz Despite Past Issues

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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50 Cent Bone Parish TV Show Starz
Jul 30, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Rapper 50 cent displays jewelry commemorating Houston sports teams before the game between the Houston Astros and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Although 50 Cent has had a rocky relationship with Starz, the strength of his "Power" universe led to this "Bone Parish" adaptation.

50 Cent recently expanded his television empire with the Fightland announcement, and he's teaming up with Starz again for his next endeavor. According to Deadline, he will spearhead a TV show adapting the supernatural crime graphic novel Bone Parish by Cullen Bunn and Jonas Scharf. While we don't know of many details yet, it's shaping up to be an interesting move.

Here's the logline: "In the dark underworld of New Orleans, the Winters family builds an empire around a powerful new drug—crafted from the ashes of the dead—that grants users vivid, haunting visions of the past. But as demand surges, rival factions, deadly secrets, and supernatural forces close in, pulling them deeper into a violent and inescapable nightmare of crime, horror, and family legacy."

"I’ve always been drawn to stories that break the mold, and Bone Parish does exactly that," the G-Unit mogul reportedly shared. "It takes crime, family, and power, and mixes it with something dark and supernatural, in a way that feels fresh. Exploring what happens when the world of the living gets mixed up with the world of the dead, this story has incredible depth, and we’re building a series that’s going to keep audiences locked in from the first episode."

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50 Cent's Bone Parish
Curtis 50 Cent Jacksons ground-breaking for G-Dome took place Wednesday, June 17. The new dome-style, immersive entertainment
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson's ground-breaking for G-Dome took place Wednesday, June 17. The new dome-style, immersive entertainment venue and green space is located at Spring and Travis, in downtown Shreveport. Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dune: Prophecy's Diane Ademu-John and The Witcher: Blood Origins' Declan de Barra will serve as co-show-runners and executive producers. Executive producers also include Stephen Christy and Mette Norkjaer from the graphic novel's publishers, BOOM! Studios.

One question mark around this is 50 Cent's past complaints about Starz over late renewals, business disagreements, spin-off handlings, and more. But it seems like it's all good now.

"We love going on new journeys with Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson, and this one is unlike anything we’ve done before," Starz's President of Original Programming, Kathryn Busby, reportedly stated. "A world steeped in horror and the supernatural, but still grounded in the family and crime storytelling our audience can’t get enough of. It’s a wild, bold swing, and exactly the kind of risk we want to be taking."

50 Cent already expanded his Power universe with Starz as he continues to rack up hip-hop extracurriculars.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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