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bone parish
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50 Cent Announces "Bone Parish" TV Show With Starz Despite Past Issues
Although 50 Cent has had a rocky relationship with Starz, the strength of his "Power" universe led to this "Bone Parish" adaptation.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
July 01, 2026