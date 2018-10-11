tv deal
- MusicMary J. Blige Signs First-Look Television Deal With LionsgateMary making moves.By hnhh
- EntertainmentFyre Festival's Viral Star Andy King Gets His Own TV DealAndy King's new show will focus on the many events he puts on around the world.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTyler, The Creator Signs TV Deal With Sony PicturesTyler inks a TV deal with creative partner L-Boy.By Devin Ch
- Music50 Cent Signs Multi-Series Deal With Starz Worth An Estimated $150M: Report50 Cent is set to produce scripted and unscripted shows for Starz.By Aron A.