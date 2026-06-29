Tay-K Wants Court To Pause Murder Conviction's Appeal

Tay-K recently released some new music from behind bars, and he and his legal team just launched a key effort in their appeal saga regarding his murder conviction. This specific update connects to the San Antonio shooting of photographer Mark Saldivar in 2017, which a court convicted him of murder for.

According to court documents reportedly obtained by Complex, the rapper's legal team asked the court to temporarily pause their appeal. They reportedly took issue with a search warrant for an iPhone that police found in a car allegedly tied to Saldivar's murder. He had filed a motion to suppress those findings during his trial, arguing there was no probable cause. But the court denied that motion.

Now, Tay's legal team wants an appeals court to order the previous trial court to provide a more detailed explanation about their decision and "findings of fact and conclusions of law." Then, they will decide on how to use this information in their appeal.

"The need for detailed findings of fact and conclusions of law is essential to this case," the present motion reportedly read. "Although the trial court made some off hand comments about the existence of probable cause, Counsel respectfully submits these remarks are insufficient for full and fair appellate review of [Tay-K's] suppression claims. Without concise, written findings of fact and conclusions of law, it is impossible to adequately brief the suppression issues raised by this appeal."

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When Did Tay-K Go To Jail?

Per the Texas-based MC's legal team, this motion should not delay the deliverance of a brief laying their case out in a broad sense. That's due on July 1, and the lawyers just want their client to have more time with the specifics of the appeal rather than that brief.

But they also proposed an alternative if the court doesn't order this revision, which is a two-week delay to adequately complete their brief. Their appeal for Tay-K's murder conviction in San Antonio emerged a month after he received an 80-year prison sentence for it. They claim one of the witnesses (and Tay's alleged murder accomplice) was not trustworthy during the trial.