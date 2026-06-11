Everywhere I Go/Erupt - Song by Tay-K

Over the past week, there has been a whole bunch of noise on social media about Tay-K being released from prison. All of it is complete nonsense. The artist is slated to be released in 2099. Even with good behavior, he's not getting out anytime soon. Ultimately, all of this culminated in a rollout for a new release that combines two songs. There is the previously unreleased "Everywhere I Go," and then "Erupt." Both songs follow the typical Tay-K formula, and if you are a fan of the artist, you will probably enjoy these tracks.
Release Date: June 11, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A