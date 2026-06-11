Everywhere I Go/Erupt - Song by Tay-K

Tay-K has been teasing some new music all week, and now, he is finally here with his songs "Everywhere I Go" and "Erupt."

Over the past week, there has been a whole bunch of noise on social media about Tay-K being released from prison. All of it is complete nonsense. The artist is slated to be released in 2099. Even with good behavior, he's not getting out anytime soon. Ultimately, all of this culminated in a rollout for a new release that combines two songs. There is the previously unreleased "Everywhere I Go," and then "Erupt." Both songs follow the typical Tay-K formula, and if you are a fan of the artist, you will probably enjoy these tracks.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!