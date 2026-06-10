Tay-K Claims New Music Is Dropping Tomorrow As Internet Rumors Run Rampant

BY Alexander Cole
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Tay-K Image
Image via Tay-K
Tay-K has been subjected to a plethora of internet rumors concerning his prison release, and now, he is playing into it.

There have been numerous reports about Tay-K this week, and all of them have left fans scratching their heads. It all started with various online blogs peddling the idea that the artist was going to be released from prison.

He is currently incarcerated on home invasion and murder charges. Furthermore, it has been reported extensively that his release date is in 2099. Ultimately, it feels like a bit of a stretch that he would be released from prison at this current time.

Regardless, Tay-K is capitalizing on the hype that is being generated from this moment. For instance, he has been posting photos of his animated avatar out and about in the world. Today, he came out and said that he will be releasing new music tomorrow.

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Tay-K Is Supposedly Dropping New Music

Tay-K then went on to say that he is looking to have a creative renaissance of sorts. He is looking to drop new music and prove to people that he is very much still here. Furthermore, he made sure to denounce AI in the process.

"We finna push this creative shit in A new direction… Wit out Al of course f*ck Al ion like it," he wrote.

Ultimately, this entire situation has been confusing for fans. Perhaps these internet rumors have all been part of some elaborate rollout. If that is the case, then there are plenty of fans on the internet who have been completely duped.

That right there is one of the major issues with the internet these days. Everything feels like a rollout of some sort, and you never know where your information might be coming from.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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