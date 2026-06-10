Tay-K Claims New Music Is Dropping Tomorrow As Internet Rumors Run Rampant

There have been numerous reports about Tay-K this week, and all of them have left fans scratching their heads. It all started with various online blogs peddling the idea that the artist was going to be released from prison.

He is currently incarcerated on home invasion and murder charges. Furthermore, it has been reported extensively that his release date is in 2099. Ultimately, it feels like a bit of a stretch that he would be released from prison at this current time.

Regardless, Tay-K is capitalizing on the hype that is being generated from this moment. For instance, he has been posting photos of his animated avatar out and about in the world. Today, he came out and said that he will be releasing new music tomorrow.

Tay-K Is Supposedly Dropping New Music

Tay-K then went on to say that he is looking to have a creative renaissance of sorts. He is looking to drop new music and prove to people that he is very much still here. Furthermore, he made sure to denounce AI in the process.

"We finna push this creative shit in A new direction… Wit out Al of course f*ck Al ion like it," he wrote.

Ultimately, this entire situation has been confusing for fans. Perhaps these internet rumors have all been part of some elaborate rollout. If that is the case, then there are plenty of fans on the internet who have been completely duped.

That right there is one of the major issues with the internet these days. Everything feels like a rollout of some sort, and you never know where your information might be coming from.