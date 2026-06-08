New Tay-K Mugshots Surface Online

Tay-K is currently in prison and is serving a 135-year sentence on robbery and murder convictions. Prior to his incarceration, the artist had become a viral sensation with the song "The Race." The song was inspired by the warrant that was out for his arrest at the time. Eventually, he was caught, and his music career was over.

These days, rumors continue to circulate online about his release. These rumors seem unsubstantiated. This is especially true when you consider how long Tay-K's sentence is and what he has been put away for.

Beyond these rumors, Tay-K updates have been few and far between at times. However, on Monday, fans were given a peek into what Tay-K looks like now. This was thanks to newly released mugshots of the artist.

Tay-K Mugshot

As you can see, the artist is now sporting a shaved head. Ultimately, fans were quick to comment on the look, with some remarking how Tay-K was one of the biggest "What-ifs" in all of rap.

With just one song, he was able to capture the attention of many. It is a song that remains in rotation for some rap fans, and it feels like it remains one of the biggest hits of the SoundCloud era. It was a viral sensation, and for that reason alone, Tay-K remains relevant to so many.