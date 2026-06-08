New Tay-K Mugshots Surface Online

BY Alexander Cole
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Tay-K Image
Image via Tay-K
There have been some erroneous rumors concerning Tay-K circulating online, and now, there is an actual update on the artist.

Tay-K is currently in prison and is serving a 135-year sentence on robbery and murder convictions. Prior to his incarceration, the artist had become a viral sensation with the song "The Race." The song was inspired by the warrant that was out for his arrest at the time. Eventually, he was caught, and his music career was over.

These days, rumors continue to circulate online about his release. These rumors seem unsubstantiated. This is especially true when you consider how long Tay-K's sentence is and what he has been put away for.

Beyond these rumors, Tay-K updates have been few and far between at times. However, on Monday, fans were given a peek into what Tay-K looks like now. This was thanks to newly released mugshots of the artist.

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Tay-K Mugshot

As you can see, the artist is now sporting a shaved head. Ultimately, fans were quick to comment on the look, with some remarking how Tay-K was one of the biggest "What-ifs" in all of rap.

With just one song, he was able to capture the attention of many. It is a song that remains in rotation for some rap fans, and it feels like it remains one of the biggest hits of the SoundCloud era. It was a viral sensation, and for that reason alone, Tay-K remains relevant to so many.

As for the rumors surrounding his name, it is probably best not to believe everything you see on your For You Page. If things do change as it pertains to Tay-K, we will be sure to let you know.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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