Tay-K's X Account Appears To Respond To Rumors Of His Immediate Release

BY Alexander Cole
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Photo via Tay-K's Instagram.
Tay-K
Tay-K is currently in prison until 2099, however, there have been numerous accounts online peddling theories of his release.

Tay-K is an artist who burst onto the scene in 2017 with a hit song, "The Race." Overall, this was a massive viral hit at the time, especially when you consider the lore surrounding the track. The artist made it while he was on the run from the police.

At the time, Tay-K was facing a home invasion and a murder charge. In the end, the artist was convicted on both and was hit with 135 years in prison. It has been said that his release will take place in 2099, when the artist is 99 years old.

However, there have been some erroneous online rumors suggesting that Tay-K will be freed before then. In fact, some blogs have run with the idea that Tay-K is going to be released imminently. On Monday, the artist received new mugshots. Subsequently, his Twitter account became active, posting a two-word message: "It's True."

Read More: JAŸ-Z Proves We Need To Retire The Idea Of OG Rappers Being "Washed Up"

Is Tay-K Coming Home?

The timing of this message suggests the X account is responding to the recent rumors surrounding his release. However, it is unclear whether or not Tay-K is even in control of that account. After all, anyone can get verified on X these days.

Meanwhile, rumors of his release are completely unsubstantiated. Authorities have not hinted at such a thing. Given his projected release in 73 years from now, it seems highly unlikely that he would be let free at this time. Instead, fans are simply putting too much stock in reports that appear to be materializing out of thin air.

X and other platforms have been a steady source of misinformation over the past decade. This Tay-K situation is no exception. However, if any of that changes, we will be sure to let you know.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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