Tay-K's X Account Appears To Respond To Rumors Of His Immediate Release

Tay-K is an artist who burst onto the scene in 2017 with a hit song, "The Race." Overall, this was a massive viral hit at the time, especially when you consider the lore surrounding the track. The artist made it while he was on the run from the police.

At the time, Tay-K was facing a home invasion and a murder charge. In the end, the artist was convicted on both and was hit with 135 years in prison. It has been said that his release will take place in 2099, when the artist is 99 years old.

However, there have been some erroneous online rumors suggesting that Tay-K will be freed before then. In fact, some blogs have run with the idea that Tay-K is going to be released imminently. On Monday, the artist received new mugshots. Subsequently, his Twitter account became active, posting a two-word message: "It's True."

Is Tay-K Coming Home?

The timing of this message suggests the X account is responding to the recent rumors surrounding his release. However, it is unclear whether or not Tay-K is even in control of that account. After all, anyone can get verified on X these days.

Meanwhile, rumors of his release are completely unsubstantiated. Authorities have not hinted at such a thing. Given his projected release in 73 years from now, it seems highly unlikely that he would be let free at this time. Instead, fans are simply putting too much stock in reports that appear to be materializing out of thin air.